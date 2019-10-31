Rise of new ISIS leader predicted

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, left, FBI Director Christopher Wray, second from left, acting Director of the National Counterterrorism Center at the office of the Director of National Intelligence Russell Travers, second from right, and Department of Homeland Security undersecretary for intelligence and analysis David J. Glawe, right, wait to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, during a hearing on domestic terrorism. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. counterterrorism official said Wednesday that he expects a new Islamic State leader to emerge after the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and warned that the extremist group's planning of major attacks "will continue."

"The ideology continues, the resonance continues, and that is a strategic concern for us," Russell Travers, the acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said at a congressional hearing on global threats.

Travers said the killing of al-Baghdadi by U.S. forces in Syria on Saturday was a "significant" development. But he said the Islamic State, which once controlled a large part of Iraq and Syria, has a "deep bench" of figures who can replace al-Baghdadi.

"We need to remember that the United States and the coalition overall has had tremendous success in eliminating leadership over the years of both al-Qaida and ISIS, and yet the bench tends to rise to the top," Travers said, using an acronym for the Islamic State.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6q3wx6CvuU]

He said he expected a new militant leader to emerge, followed by requests from the group's branches and affiliates to swear loyalty to that chief.

Asked what effect al-Baghdadi's death would have on planning for future attacks, Travers replied: "I actually don't think it will have much impact. If there were significant attacks that were in the planning, that planning will continue. It won't have that much effect."

Within Syria and Iraq, he added, the Islamic State has at least 14,000 fighters.

"That's an important number," he said. "Because five, six years ago, when ISIS was at its low point, they were down under a thousand. To us, this tells us the insurgency has a lot of options."

The acting homeland security secretary, Kevin McAleenan, said he believes the Islamic State remains a threat and that the potential for an attack arises after the death of a senior terrorist leader.

"We do think it's going to affect their ability to reorganize and to direct, but we maintain our concern about the diffuse and dispersed ISIS affiliates and their ability to continue to mount threats to U.S. interests worldwide," he said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the biggest concern in the United States is the "virtual caliphate" that inspires Americans to pledge allegiance to the Islamic State and commit acts of violence in the group's name even without traveling to Syria.

A Section on 10/31/2019