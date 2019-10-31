President Donald Trump presents Army Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony Wednesday at the White House.

Texas Green Beret gets Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday presented the nation's highest military honor to a Green Beret who helped save four critically wounded comrades and prevented the lead element of a special operations force from being overrun in Afghanistan.

Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams, 37, a Texan who still serves in the Army, was presented the Medal of Honor in a White House ceremony.

The events leading to the honor occurred in April 2008 during a mountainside firefight that lasted several hours when Williams' team and about 100 Afghan commandos were attacked by insurgents waiting above them.

Williams is credited with spending an hour climbing the mountain under fire to help remove the first Americans wounded in the battle, maneuvering through the ice-cold, waist-deep river to help his colleagues. Some of the Afghan commandos -- then a new force -- assisted the Americans by returning fire.

The honor is an upgrade of the Silver Star that Williams initially received for his actions that day. He is the second member of his detachment to receive the Medal of Honor for that operation. Former Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II, a medic on the team, received it a year ago.

Trump has embraced efforts to honor service members and show his support for the military

Williams is the 18th recipient of the award for valor in Afghanistan, and the 24th overall since the terrorist attacks of 2001 plunged America into 18 years of war.

Georgia's high court halts execution

ATLANTA -- With about eight hours to spare, Georgia's highest court stepped in Wednesday to temporarily halt the execution of a man convicted of killing a convenience store clerk.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie, 52, was to receive a lethal injection at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the state prison in Jackson. But the Georgia Supreme Court issued a stay of execution, saying the execution order "may be void."

In a legal filing Wednesday, lawyers for the state conceded that the order is void. They urged the court to rule quickly on an outstanding appeal application filed by Cromartie's lawyers, as they plan to seek a new execution warrant.

Cromartie was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for the April 1994 killing of 50-year-old Richard Slysz in Thomasville, just inside Georgia's southern border.

Cromartie's attorneys last year asked the trial court to order DNA testing on evidence and requested a new trial. When the request was rejected, Cromartie's lawyers on Oct. 11 asked the state Supreme Court for permission to appeal.

The high court ruled Wednesday that the execution order may be void because the application for appeal filed by Cromartie's attorneys was pending and the case was under the state Supreme Court's jurisdiction.

Frozen embryos ruled marital property

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut's highest court ruled Wednesday that frozen embryos at the center of a divorce case amount to marital property and can be destroyed.

The unanimous opinion, which reversed a lower court decision, found that the couple had an enforceable contract with a fertility clinic in which they agreed to have the embryos discarded should they divorce.

A lower court had ruled that the contract was unenforceable and had granted ownership of the embryos as property to the woman, Jessica Bilbao.

Her now ex-husband, Timothy Goodwin, had sought to preserve the embryos in case the couple reconciled or to have them donated for eventual adoption if they did not.

The Supreme Court declined to rule on Goodwin's argument that embryos are human lives and cannot be the subject of such a contract.

2 people die when plane hits town home

ATLANTA -- A small plane crashed into a town home Wednesday morning in a leafy Atlanta-area neighborhood near a major interstate, killing two people, authorities said.

The crash scattered wreckage and shook up nearby residents. The pilot and a passenger died, but there were no injuries on the ground because no one was home at the time, DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told reporters.

The Piper PA-28 plane crashed shortly after taking off from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport outside Atlanta about 10:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Conditions were foggy.

The end of one of the airport's runways is about 1.2 miles from where the crash occurred.

Bentley said the plane crashed into a six-unit town home, and crews had trouble accessing the wreckage and reaching one of the plane's occupants. The DeKalb County medical examiner, Pat Bailey, said officials were not yet ready to identify the victims.

Photo by Georgia Department of Correction

This undated photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections, shows inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie in custody. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

Photo by AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/JOHN SPINK

Fire officials work Wednesday at the scene after a plane crashed into an apartment complex in Atlanta.

A Section on 10/31/2019