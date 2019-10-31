UA women ranked 22nd

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's basketball team will begin the season ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Razorbacks are ranked No. 22 in the poll that was released Wednesday. It is the first time Arkansas has been ranked in the preseason AP poll since the 2002-03 season, and the first time the program has been ranked at all since January 2014.

Preseason AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first place vote through one point for a 25th place vote and last year’s final ranking: REC PTS PRV 1 Oregon (25) 33-5 697 7 2 Baylor (3) 37-1 675 1 3 Stanford 31-5 631 6 4 Maryland 29-5 596 9 5 UConn 35-3 569 2 6 Texas A&M 26-8 554 14 7 Oregon State 26-8 525 11 8 South Carolina 23-10 518 15 9 Louisville 32-4 477 5 10.Mississippi State 33-3 443 4 11 UCLA 22-13 380 20 12 Florida State 24-9 354 25 13 Kentucky 25-8 342 17 14 N.C. State 28-6 320 10 15 Texas 23-10 303 23 16 Notre Dame 35-4 290 3 17 Michigan State 21-12 205 — 18 DePaul 26-8 174 24 18 Miami 25-9 174 19 20 Arizona State 22-11 118 22 21 Syracuse 25-9 103 12 22 Arkansas 22-15 93 — 23 Minnesota 21-11 90 — 24 Indiana 21-13 86 — 25 Michigan 22-12 77 — OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES West Virginia 71, Iowa St. 44, Gonzaga 32, Rice 30, Drake 24, Tennessee 22, Boise St. 15, South Dakota 11, Arizona 9, South Florida 9, Iowa 8, LSU 7, South Dakota St. 7, Auburn 5, Duke 4, North Carolina 4, Rutgers 2, Kansas St. 1, Ohio 1.

"We're honored by it and definitely not going to take it for granted," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors told the AP. "My grandpa used to say things are different when the deer gets the gun. There's a different approach for us with teams having motivation against us. It requires a different level of preparation and understanding, and that's really new for us."

Arkansas returns four starters and six of its top seven scorers from its team that finished 22-15 last season and advanced to the third round of the WNIT. The Razorbacks also added point guard Amber Ramirez, a former McDonald's All-American in high school who redshirted at Arkansas last season after transferring from TCU.

The Razorbacks will open the season Nov. 8 against New Orleans.

Arkansas has been predicted to finish fifth in the SEC this season by media and coaches. The Razorbacks are the lowest of five ranked SEC teams, behind Texas A&M (6), South Carolina (8), Mississippi State (10) and Kentucky (13).

Oregon was voted the top team in the country, followed by Baylor. The University of Connecticut, with Central Arkansas Christian graduate Christyn Williams back as a sophomore, was ranked fifth.

