White House debuts website to aid addiction treatment

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration has unveiled a website aimed at helping millions of Americans with substance-abuse problems learn about and find treatment options.

FindTreatment.gov is the latest development in the administration's effort to address the nation's opioid crisis. The White House said it believes the site, which went up Wednesday, will enable the tens of millions of Americans with a variety of substance abuse and mental-health disorders to better access the care they need.

Kellyanne Conway, the counselor to President Donald Trump who is leading the White House response to the drug crisis, said the site is designed to provide "connectivity" between treatment providers and those who need help.

FindTreatment.gov modernizes an obscure directory of 13,000 licensed treatment providers maintained by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, adding user-friendly search criteria and tools. For instance, it will now allow users to search based on the type of treatment sought -- such as inpatient, detox or telemedicine -- by payment option and whether the treatment is medication-assisted.

Users also will be able to select between options that focus on young people, veterans and gay and transgender people.

The website also is meant to be an educational resource for those needing care and their loved ones with information on how to pay for treatment.

"We know that the drug crisis is indiscriminate, so we want the response to be indiscriminate," Conway said.

The website was built in-house by government coders and is managed by the White House. The administration is calling FindTreatment.gov an example of "American-First design" that offers easy access to information without breaking the federal budget.

"We designed it with human-centered principles in mind," Conway said. "We used real words for real people."

More than 70,000 Americans died in 2017 from drug overdoses, the bulk of them involving opioids.

Future developments include plans to more closely integrate the site with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide more targeted resources to the community of former service members.

