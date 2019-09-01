2nd-quarter burst enough for NLR

BENTONVILLE -- In a season-opening border clash between high school football powers, North Little Rock rolled past Tulsa Washington 19-0 in the second annual Rumble in the Ozarks at Tiger Stadium.

North Little Rock controlled the pace all night with a ground attack that racked up 202 yards, while holding Washington to 100 total yards, 31 rushing and 69 passing.

After a scoreless first quarter that saw the Hornets squander two trips into North Little Rock territory, the Charging Wildcats quickly took control in the second quarter with big plays on both sides.

Washington (0-1) ranked No. 4 in Oklahoma's Class 6A-II, turned the ball over on downs on each of its first two drives. The first drive stalled at the Charging Wildcats 22, then after Washington's Jeremiah Adams recovered a fumble at the North Little Rock 39, the Hornets could only muster 7 yards before giving the ball right back.

A muffed punt snap on the final play of the first quarter set North Little Rock up at the Washington 14. Five plays later, Fredrick O'Donald plunged in from 2 yards out to give the Charging Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

North Little Rock defensive tackle Isaiah Jones picked off a Hornet pass on the ensuing drive, setting up a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Kareame Cotton to make it 14-0 with 8:47 to play in the first half.

Cornerback Devion Larff picked off another Washington pass on the third play of the next drive, which led to a 25-yard field goal by Liam Selhorst, extending the lead to 17-0 just before the intermission.

Washington again drove the ball into North Little Rock territory on its first drive of the second half, only to turn it over on downs at the Charging Wildcats 30.

The Charging Wildcats scored the final point early in the fourth quarter when an errant Hornet snap sailed over the punter's head and out of the end zone for a safety.

North Little Rock nearly tacked on one more score when Aaron Sims broke loose for a 54-yard run that was called back because of a penalty.

Sims led the way with 106 yards on 20 carries. O'Donald racked up 103 yards on 22 rushes.

Washington quarterback Christian Butler completed 3 of 11 passes for 46 yards.

