Arkansas Achievers

William Hawkins, a West Memphis native, is the recipient of the inaugural Crittenden Memorial Hospital Foundation Endowed Scholarship, which was awarded at a ceremony in August. The scholarship was created to support a Crittenden County resident in pursuit of becoming an osteopathic physician. Hawkins, who is in his first year of medical school at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine-Arkansas, was presented the scholarship by foundation board member Dr. Scott Ferguson at the college's annual White Coat Ceremony. "I'm grateful to the Crittenden Memorial Hospital Foundation for this gift," Hawkins said. "My hometown means a lot to me, and I'm extremely appreciative of this support from my home community."

Dia Barber, a Master of Health Administration student in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, has received the 2019 Albert W. Dent Graduate Student Scholarship from the American College of Healthcare Executives. The college established the scholarship in honor of Albert W. Dent, its first black fellow. The scholarship provides financial aid to minority-group students in the final years of a full-time health care management graduate program. Barber, of the Washington, D.C., area, is in her second year in the Master of Health Administration program. She is an administrative intern at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. "It is a true honor to be selected as a recipient of this prestigious award," said Barber. "I am grateful to my professors, mentors, and family for supporting me throughout my academic career as I prepare to serve as a future leader in health care."

Cale Block, Dr. Catherine Rasberry, Katrina (Kat) Scoggin, Jamie Scott and Ali Sugg are recipients of the Emerging Young Alumni award, a new recognition for Arkansas State University's young alumni, their professional accomplishments and engagement with the university. Individuals designated as Emerging Young Alumni are those who have made significant contributions to ASU, their professions or their communities.

Marco Ramirez, a University of Central Arkansas student, has been awarded a scholarship from The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations to attend its 2019 Summit on Diversity and Inclusion in Chicago on Nov. 8. A senior from Bentonville who is double majoring in public relations and communication, Ramirez is one of eight diverse public relations students chosen from universities across the country, and he is the only student chosen from Arkansas. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am super excited to represent my university and the state of Arkansas in Chicago," said Ramirez. "The UCA School of Communication helped prepare me for this opportunity by not only providing mentoring and guidance but also by supporting my passion for diversity and inclusion. The faculty from the School of Communication taught me how to articulate who I am and understand my self-worth."

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.

SundayMonday on 09/01/2019