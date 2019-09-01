Cardinals sweep Reds, increase lead over Cubs

ST. LOUIS -- Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader hit run-scoring singles during St. Louis' two-run ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their day-night doubleheader.

Each of St. Louis' four batters reached in the ninth. Tommy Edman singled and Yadier Molina was hit by a pitch from Raisel Iglesias (2-11) before Bader tied it at 2-2 with a single to left.

Kevin Gausman then came in, and Carpenter's pinch-hit single drove in Molina for the dramatic victory.

St. Louis (75-59) improved to 8-1 in its last nine games and moved 2½ games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Dakota Hudson led the Cardinals to a 10-6 victory in the opener, striking out eight in a career-high 72/3 innings.

Dexter Fowler and Molina homered, and Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt each had two hits and two RBI.

Hudson (14-6) allowed four runs and four hits. John Gant (10-0) got the win in the second game after he escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth.

Cincinnati wasted a terrific performance in the nightcap by Sonny Gray, who allowed 1 unearned run and 5 hits in 62/3 innings.

BREWERS 2, CUBS 0 Manny Pina drove in two runs with a first-inning single and Josh Hader finished a strong performance by the Brewers' bullpen, helping short-handed Milwaukee beat host Chicago.

METS 6, PHILLIES 3 Wilson Ramos matched his career high with four hits and extended his hitting streak to 24 games, helping visiting New York beat Philadelphia.

NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 0 Stephen Strasburg struck out 14 in eight crisp innings, Anthony Rendon homered twice and host Washington beat Miami.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, DODGERS 5 Eduardo Escobar homered for the third consecutive game and Arizona beat visiting Los Angeles.

PIRATES 11, ROCKIES 4 Josh Bell hit his 35th home run, Kevin Newman homered on the first pitch of the game and Pittsburgh beat host Colorado.

PADRES 4, GIANTS 1 Wil Myers homered, Manny Machado was 2 for 3 with a triple and rookie Joey Lucchesi pitched six strong innings as visiting San Diego defeated San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 4, ATHLETICS 3 (11) DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning and host New York beat Oakland for its first victory in five tries against the Athletics this season.

BLUE JAYS 6, ASTROS 4 Cavan Biggio and Teoscar Hernandez each hit a two-run home run, Clay Buchholz pitched into the sixth to win for the first time in more than a year, and Toronto beat visiting Houston.

RAYS 9, INDIANS 6 Tommy Pham and Avisail Garcia hit two-run home runs, Ji-Man Choi and Travis d'Arnaud had solo shots, and host Tampa Bay beat Cleveland.

TIGERS 10, TWINS 7 Visiting Minnesota capped a night of sensational slugging by breaking the major league record for home runs in a season, but that wasn't enough to overcome Detroit's seven-run third inning in the Tigers' victory.

ROYALS 7, ORIOLES 5 Whit Merrifield hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning after the Royals loaded the bases on three bunts, and host Kansas City beat Baltimore.

RANGERS 3, MARINERS 2 Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a walk-off single in the ninth after the Rangers rallied with the help of a video review, and Texas beat visiting Seattle.

ANGELS 10, RED SOX 4 Albert Pujols homered in a seven-run eighth inning and host Los Angeles rallied to beat Boston.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 11, WHITE SOX 5 Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) collected his first RBI since his rookie season and held the White Sox to two runs in six innings as Atlanta beat visiting Chicago.

