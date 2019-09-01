Children’s Advocacy Alliance director named to state commission

As soon as she learned that some of her young family members had been molested, Tess Fletcher knew one thing: “I wanted to speak up for kids.”

She has been doing that for about 20 years, including more than half that time as executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, which she helped create in Conway.

“I didn’t know this was the type of work I’d fall into,” she said. Fletcher will observe her 11th anniversary in October as executive director of the CAA.

The Children’s Advocacy Alliance is the nonprofit umbrella organization for programs that help abused and neglected children in Faulkner, Conway, Perry, Searcy and Van Buren counties. It oversees the Central Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center in downtown Conway and the Court Appointed Special Advocates 20th Judicial District program.

Any child who is believed to have been physically or sexually abused can come to the Central Arkansas center in downtown Conway to be interviewed.

“It connects the family with resources,” Fletcher said. The center is the place for forensic interviews, mental-health advocacy, prevention and sexual-assault exams.

Fletcher was also appointed in August by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to the Arkansas Commission on Child Abuse, Rape and Domestic Violence (under the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences). Commissioners are updated on programs, how money is being spent, education training and more, and they serve as advisers.

“I’m still learning what I’ll be doing,” she said. “I have worked so much with child abuse, so I’m excited. I want to give more to rape and domestic-violence [issues].”

The Louisiana native said she was younger than 18 when she found out some of her relatives, whom she baby-sat, had been abused. The offender went to jail “very briefly,” she said. And he did not have to register as a sex offender.

“I didn’t feel like [the children] received justice. From that point, I knew that whatever I did, I wanted to do with children,” Fletcher said.

She came to Arkansas to attend Central Baptist College in Conway, where she earned a degree in management information systems, then a master’s in public administration from Arkansas State University-Jonesboro.

Fletcher said she started volunteering with Court Appointed Special Advocates to accompany foster children to court, assigned to a case or two by a judge.

“I felt like being a CASA volunteer was perfect,” she said. She met with children on a monthly basis to figure out what was in their best interest and made recommendations to a judge at a hearing. “Maybe the kids need more visitation with parents,” or “I’ve noticed they may need an eye exam.”

It also included pointing out the parents’ successes. “They’re not bad people; they just made bad choices,” she said.

When Fletcher was asked to become the volunteer coordinator, she said no.

“My whole goal was to be hands-on and feel like I was making a difference for children. I felt like that [supervisory role] would take me away from that.”

However, she did finally take the position in March 2004, and her job was to screen, train and supervise all the advocates.

Fletcher made the move in 2008 from volunteer coordinator for Court Appointed Special Advocates to executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Alliance. The former alliance executive director resigned to stay home with her child, Fletcher said.

Fletcher said she and other court-appointed special advocates would sit in court and hear the judge order children to be taken to Springdale or Benton County to undergo a forensic interview at an advocacy center.

“We said, ‘Why don’t we have one?’ So we just developed it,’” Fletcher said.

She worked with former 20th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Marcus Vaden and Pam Henry, Faulkner County multidisciplinary team coordinator for the Arkansas Commission on Abuse, to create an advocacy center. The idea was for it to be a separate nonprofit organization that Fletcher was going to lead.

However, the two boards — CASA and what was then the Central Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center — got together and decided to merge and become one agency — the Children’s Advocacy Alliance.

Not every child seen in the advocacy center will need a court-appointed special advocate, and not every foster child will need the center to undergo

an exam, “but we felt like it made the most sense to combine those resources and share expenses.”

Fletcher said it helps the children and families to have one place — the advocacy center — for law enforcement to conduct interviews, “and that kid isn’t having to tell their trauma over and over.”

The alleged offender is never allowed inside, but if it is suspected that the caregiver might not protect the child, the Department of Human Services might remove the child from the home and place him or her in foster care, … “and we would assign a CASA worker,” she said.

The children come back to the same building to have mental-health services.

For every child who comes through the center, the child colors a paper leaf, which is laminated and attached to a vinyl tree on the advocacy center’s wall.

“We started adding handprints on a canvas. They can be creative with colors, whatever, and we hang those on the walls, too,” Fletcher said.

The leaves and handprints just keep multiplying.

“You know this happens to all ages. We typically serve 200 to 300 a year through our advocacy center and, combined with CASA, it’s close to 500 children a year served,” she said.

Behind each leaf and handprint is a child with a story.

“I have a lot of stories. One particular young man who came to the center, I watched him in court as all of his siblings were taken by his relatives except him. He was the last one. In foster care, he bounced around. His story ended up beautifully, and he ended up being a Razorback and ended up being in the NFL.” He had a Court Appointed Special Advocate assigned to his case, she said.

“We had a little 8-year-old come in for services, a little girl, who had been horrendously abused by her parents. She comes for therapy regularly. She was getting ready to testify in court,” Fletcher said.

The advocacy center staff told the child she could take the handprint she made and one of the cards the staff makes with positive phrases, such as “I am brave,” or “I am safe,” “so she knew she had people believe in her and who supported her,” Fletcher said.

“She picked up a stuffed animal and said she was going to think about our therapists and our interviewer. That told a whole lot about the impact our staff makes on these kids,” Fletcher said. “Luckily, she didn’t have to testify.”

Fletcher said she enjoys working on public policy and said there are laws on child abuse that could be strengthened. One of the issues Fletcher wants to work on is the fact that when the Department of Children and Family Services closes a case, the offender has a right to the case file, which includes the DVD of interviews conducted with the victim.

“One of the things we want to look at specifically are the laws related to the DVDs of our interviews and protecting [the victims] a little bit more. Maybe that shouldn’t be in there,” she said.

Fletcher doesn’t hesitate when she’s asked to name her goal for the Children’s Advocacy Alliance.

“Oh, I want a bigger building,” she said. “We are so out of space that it’s sad.” She said the CASA staff, her office and development and finance are in the old Faulkner County Courthouse, down the street from the advocacy center. “I would love for it to be all together,” she said.

“We’re thinking about it. It’s something the board has started to look at,” she said.

Michelle DuVall, education specialist for the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, had high praise for Fletcher’s leadership style.

“Tess gets it. I’ve known her for almost a year, and I can truly say she is a phenomenal leader. I listened to her ‘Why’ at a Toastmaster’s meeting, and she explained in great detail how she was led to CASA, the CAA and more. She’s truly compassionate, merciful,and I’m truly honored and privileged to work for her,” DuVall said.

And those relatives whose trauma sparked Fletcher’s desire to be a voice for children?

“They are good; they are all very successful adults,” she said.

That’s her dream for all abused children.

