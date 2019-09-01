Chocolate festival to help Dardanelle couples

Ray Edwards of Dardanelle escaped a three-vehicle accident in December without a scratch, but in a follow-up medical exam, he was diagnosed with four types of cancer — then a brain tumor.

One by one, he is treating or beating those cancers.

Ray and his wife, Dana, are one of two couples selected to receive proceeds from the sixth annual Dardanelle Chocolate Festival, set for 5-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Dardanelle Community Center. The event is sponsored by the Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I couldn’t believe it. I’m just humbled about it; I really am,” Ray said.

“It’s an amazing gift,” Dana said, “and it’s a gift from the heart, and our community is so wonderful and always pulls together. It will be such a blessing.”

She said the money will help defray the cost of the couple’s trips to Conway and Little Rock for Ray’s treatments.

The other couple chosen to receive proceeds from the event are Jessica and Paul Kimble of Dardanelle, who have five children. Paul has had two strokes and is undergoing inpatient rehabilitation at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Russellville.

Stacey Daughtrey, executive director of the Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Edwardses “give and give and give” to the community.

Dana owns Love’s Flower Shop, and Daughtrey said Dana’s business is part of most events in the city. Ray, 61, has a grave-digging business, DRE Inc., and is a pastor of Ard Church of Christ in Dardanelle.

“When you’re at your worst, Dana and Ray are there,” Daughtrey said.

Ray said he and Dana had some low moments before his situation started to turn around. In December, he was going to work and was driving a Dodge 3500 truck pulling a trailer and a backhoe on Arkansas 7, south of Dardanelle.

“A semi was passing me, bobtailing, and a car pulled out from a side road,” he said. Ray said the woman in the car had injuries.

“We were very lucky that everyone involved in the wreck wasn’t killed. It was a total disaster,” he said.

Ray said he was fine after the wreck, but he went back to the doctor a few weeks later because he couldn’t sleep because of pain in his side.

An X-ray showed he had lung cancer, and he was diagnosed with tonsil, lymph node and thyroid cancer.

“Well, it floored us at first,” Ray said. “You go in, and what started it all was the fact that I had a car wreck.”

Dana recalled that oncologist Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn came into the exam room, went back out and came in again.

“He said, ‘Do I have the right patient?’ [Ray] looked the epitome of healthy,” she said.

She said the doctor told Ray, “You’re some kind of lucky.”

Ray asked how that could be.

“[The doctor] said, ‘You’ve got four types of cancer, but they’re all treatable,’” Dana said.

Ray said the doctor helped ease their fears and gave them hope. Ray said Mendelsohn said he would treat the cancers aggressively, and that thyroid cancer is slow-growing.

Dana said the doctor wanted to start chemotherapy Feb. 14.

“I said, ‘Oh, sir, I’m a florist. We can’t start Feb. 14 on chemo.”

Ray started his treatments Feb. 15.

As dire as his prognosis seemed at first, Ray has had good news all the way. Chemotherapy shrunk his lung tumor 65 percent. And Dana said Mendelsohn said Ray’s genetic makeup is perfect — and rare — for a once-a-day pill that will “hold [the lung cancer] at bay or put it in remission.”

And more good news came after Ray had a colonoscopy. Doctors thought he had colon cancer, too, but none of his five polyps were cancerous.

“Caa-ching, that one’s gone,” Dana said. “Half of our healing has been through the good Lord, as much as it has been the medicine.”

Ray had the cancerous tonsil removed, and the cancer had spread to only two lymph nodes, she said.

“They had encapsulated themselves, so no runners. … That’s amazing,” Dana said.

Unrelated to his cancer, Ray had a pill he was swallowing stick in his throat, and he had symptoms that mimicked a heart attack, so he went to an emergency room.

He had another MRI, which showed a shadow on the right side of his brain, Dana said. The doctor told Ray he had a ping-pong-ball-sized tumor.

Once again, it could have been worse.

“[The doctor] said, ‘You are one lucky son of a gun — if you have to have a tumor, this is the place to have it,’” Dana said.

Ray underwent surgery in May for his brain tumor. The doctor said 98 percent was dead tissue, but Ray had to undergo a one-time radiation for the 2 percent left, just in case the tumor spread.

And Ray was scheduled to meet last week with the surgeon about his thyroid.

Dana said the oncologist told Ray his life expectancy is another 15 to 20 years, “like a normal person” his age.

“That wreck was such a blessing,” she said. “It was God saying, ‘Slow down, and go to the doctor.’”

The couple said they have been overwhelmed by the support from the community, friends, family, their church and all the medical staff they’ve encountered.

Ray, who has gone back to work, said he is optimistic about his future and his health.

“I feel better about it; I feel a lot better about it. Like the chocolate festival — everybody has been so supportive and encouraging; they don’t look at you with a sad face that gets you down. That’s the biggest part of it right there — just encouraging about everything.”

Dana said she had a booth every year at the chocolate festival, which she said is a lot of fun and helps residents.

“We were just so humbled that they selected us with the other family,” she said.

Daughtrey said the other couple, the Kimbles, are “just really sweet people” who are active with their five children and in their church, Centerville Assembly of God.

Jessica Kimble said that one Sunday in May, when she and her husband were getting ready for church, Paul was dizzy.

“He came into the bedroom, and I saw how he was walking, and I told him we were going to the ER. He thought I was crazy. They determined he did have a stroke,” she said. His stroke was in the upper part of his brainstem. He couldn’t move his left side, but after rehabilitation, he was doing well and regained the ability to walk and use his left arm again, Jessica said.

He was even OK’d to return to work Aug. 1, but on July 31, his face was numb, and he went to the emergency room. He was admitted for observation, but that night, he went into respiratory distress and had to be placed on a ventilator, Jessica said.

She said Paul was better the next day, but then he developed pneumonia, aspirated and was placed back in intensive care. Jessica said she was talking to him, and he was fine.

“Two minutes later, I looked over, and he was slumped over, turned a bright red and then like a deep purple,” she said.

Paul was placed back on a ventilator and was transferred to a Little Rock hospital, where he was weaned off the ventilator. The second stroke was deeper in the brainstem and affected his ability to swallow, Jessica said.

He has some weakness on his left side, but not as severely as after the first stroke, Jessica said. He has some facial drooping on the right side, and he has a feeding tube because of his inability to swallow.

He was released from the Little Rock hospital last week and is at St. Mary’s for inpatient rehabilitation, which will take “several weeks,” Jessica said.

Paul, who turned 45 on Aug. 15, was a sergeant in the Army, where he served for 13 years.

Jessica said he developed high blood pressure during his service. However, she said it has been controlled for years with medication. He was a transportation coordinator for JBS USA when he had his stroke.

Jessica, a lifelong resident of Dardanelle, is a Women, Infants and Children specialist at the Arkansas Department of Health in the Dardanelle office. The Kimbles’ children range in ages from 6 to 20.

Proceeds from the chocolate festival will help the family with travel expenses to and from the hospital, as well as Paul’s medical bills, Jessica said. She is on unpaid leave, and Paul is on short-term disability.

“I think it’s great,” she said of the festival. “Our community comes together, and that’s just how our community is. They rally for each other, and it’s just amazing.”

Jessica said Daughtrey called her to let them know Paul had been selected to receive part of the event’s proceeds.

“We feel very blessed, of course, for his name to even be mentioned. He was a little overwhelmed with emotion when I told him,” Jessica said.

She said their five children are handling the situation better now that Paul is closer to home and they can see him. “They don’t know why he’s having to go through this ….

“We have lots of faith, and we just stand on that. That’s what’s pushing us through,” she said.

She said Paul can’t wait to get back to church.

“That’s our life; we serve God,” Jessica said.

Although she said they will never know why Paul had his strokes, they believe God has a plan, and they hope Paul’s journey will help someone else.

Daughtrey said the chocolate festival will include vendors with samples of a wide variety of chocolates, and a pie auction will begin at 7 p.m., with all proceeds going to the recipients. More pies are needed, she said.

She said $25,000 has been raised since the festival started six years ago to help families.

Tonya Moles, vice president of the Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, is chairwoman of this year’s festival. She said the event is always standing-room only.

“We’ve had a great response, and the recipients this year are very well known in the community, so we’re expecting a huge crowd. We always have them lined out the door,” she said, adding that an outside seating area is planned, weather permitting.

A minimum donation of $5 is requested at the door. Tickets to the event are available by calling the chamber at (479) 229-3328.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-5671 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.