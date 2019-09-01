Little Rock notebook

Artist-spaces tour part of arts event

The Little Rock Arts and Culture Commission will host its third annual Open Studios event Sept. 14.

This year's event, a self-guided walking tour through the studio spaces of local artists, will be part of the sixth annual Acansa Arts Festival.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., more than 30 artists "will give the public a firsthand look at their creative spaces and processes," the commission said in a news release recently.

Thirteen of the participating artists will showcase their work at the Alternative Space in Cranford Co., located at 512 Main St.

Studio visits are free and open to the public. Participating artists represent a spectrum of visual and performing arts, including printmaking, textiles, watercolors and Scottish dance.

The public is also invited to mingle with participating artists at the Acansa opening night party at 5:30 p.m. Friday, which will be held at the Central Arkansas Library System Bobby Roberts Library. One piece of art by each artist will be showcased at the event.

To plan studio visits, attendees can download a map from lrartsculturecommission.com or pick up a map at the opening night party. Maps also will be available Sept. 14 at the Alternative Space.

During the event, colorful yard signs will alert attendees to open studio spaces.

Vietnam War oral histories sought

The Central Arkansas Library System Butler Center for Arkansas Studies is seeking to record oral histories with Arkansas Vietnam War veterans.

Of the 58,000 Americans killed during the Vietnam War, 592 were from Arkansas. The Butler Center project seeks to allow veterans, family members and civilians to voice their recollections of the war. The center is also collecting letters, photographs and diaries from Arkansans who served as well as from family members of veterans and from civilians who want to share memories of the war.

Those interested in participating in an oral history interview may contact Brian Robertson at brianr@cals.org or (501) 320-5723.

Raise in garbage fees on agenda

The Little Rock Board of Directors is to vote Sept. 17 on whether to raise the city's fees for garbage pickup next year, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said last week.

On Aug. 13, a consulting firm that reviewed Little Rock's garbage fees recommended a rate increase effective Jan. 1, raising the cost of once-a-week, single-cart residential garbage pickup from $22.02 to $28.90.

City directors didn't indicate at that meeting whether they would support the proposed increase, but several indicated that they would like for the city to resume providing glass recycling, which was discontinued in April.

Scott said Tuesday that the city is working on a request for qualifications for a glass recycling provider.

Drainage project focus of meeting

Little Rock public works staff members will present plans for drainage improvements along Leatrice Drive to East Shore Drive at a public meeting Thursday.

The meeting will be in the Unitarian Universalist Church at 1818 Reservoir Road.

The project is in Ward 4.

Work program's extension urged

Little Rock officials have recommended that the city expand through September 2020 a pilot program that puts panhandlers to work.

A Bridge to Work kicked off in April, with a city van picking up people asking for money on the streets and offering to pay them $9.25 an hour for work that includes trash pickup and city beautification. The program was allotted $80,000 in funding for a six-month pilot period.

City Manager Bruce Moore said extending the pilot program to 18 months would allow officials to see the program's effects more fully.

"I think it's a good snapshot, what we've seen so far," Moore said Tuesday. "I think we'll really be able to look at it."

Moore said funding for the program's year extension will likely be about $160,000, which is in line with what the initiative was allotted for the initial six-month period.

The broader goal of the program is to connect people in need with resources.

"The vision for this was to engage those who are homeless or panhandling in some meaningful work and connect them to resources that will help them get to their next step and get fully employed," program leader Rev. Paul Atkins told the Little Rock Board of Directors at Tuesday's meeting.

The extension is still subject to approval by the city board, which will vote on it later this month.

SundayMonday on 09/01/2019