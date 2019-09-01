Clinic ministry in Benton to celebrate 20 years

A patient at the Christian Community Care Clinic has told the clinic several times that it saved his life.

In a recent newsletter sent out by the clinic, “Clarence” gave his testimony on how the clinic helped him after he had a heart attack.

“He went to the emergency room feeling he had pneumonia and was shocked to discover he was having a heart attack,” the newsletter said. “He had two stents placed in his heart and left with only 35 percent of his heart functioning. To make things worse, he learned that his Medicaid had been canceled, and he didn’t have insurance.”

The hospital helped him reapply for Medicaid, but until it was approved, he didn’t have any assistance with the many medications he was prescribed upon release from the hospital. The hospital gave him information about the clinic, which provided the life-sustaining medications.

The 20th anniversary open-house for the clinic, at 220 W. South St. in Benton, will be celebrated Sept. 17. The clinic is a Christian-based ministry that serves the medically uninsured in Saline County and operates only on donations and grants.

“A group of community and medical volunteers came together and saw a need,” said Patti Vance, head of the clinic’s pharmacy. “From a hospital perspective, a lot of people come into the emergency room with no insurance and no finances. And we had physicians who saw patients come into their clinics who had no means to pay, and with this awareness, the volunteers meet the need with the free clinic.

“If there is a need that we can’t meet, then our administrator will try to find sources that either volunteer or give a discounted rate.”

Barbara Elrod, a registered nurse who serves on the clinic’s board, said she has been a volunteer since the clinic’s inception. She said it is a worthwhile organization.

“During the clinic’s inception, I worked for St. Vincent’s,” Elrod said. “Everything they did not want, including old chairs or old exam tables, they donated it all. They were glad to get rid of it, and we were thankful to have it. … Saline Memorial Hospital has been very good to us, too, either by donating their surplus or the building.”

Vance said community physicians were also helpful, donating anything extra they had.

“I used to go to all the clinics and pick up any drug samples they had,” she said.

“Back then, we had two clinics each month, and we tried to get as many donations as we could before clinics so we wouldn’t have to purchase anything,” Vance said.

The building was first donated by Saline Memorial Hospital, and now the clinic pays a lease of $1 a year to the city of Benton. The clinic first opened on Sept. 14, 1999.

“Before we started up, we had lots of donations,” Elrod said. “I don’t think we bought anything because there wasn’t any money to buy anything.”

Gwen Simpson, executive director of the clinic, said that shortly after the clinic opened, it also provided dental care, but that has since dissolved. Patients who qualify for care at the clinic, Simpson said, are those who have no health insurance, including Medicaid or Medicare, and they must live in a household whose income is less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which takes into account family size. The federal poverty level is $12,490 for individuals and $25,750 for a family of four.

“We see between 20 to 30 [patients] a clinic, and we do anywhere from 220 to 270 prescriptions,” Simpson said. “Our pharmacy, to me, is the busiest place. It is huge.”

She said some of those patients are getting prescriptions at night that doctors have written, but some are coming in for refills. She said that in the early clinic years, there would be 60 to 65 people coming in, and the building would be full.

“We have dropped in patient numbers, but we have done a lot of prescriptions,” Simpson said. “It doesn’t seem like near as many people, but when you put a dollar amount to it, it is a huge amount. … And most of the people would have done without if it wasn’t for us.”

The open house on Sept. 17 will feature finger foods and a walk-through of the clinic.

“There are a lot of people who have donated to the clinic but have not actually physically been here,” Elrod said. “So I want them to come and see what we are all about. They donate to us, and they need to know what we are.

“We have articles in our local paper, so they know about us, and through their churches, they know about us. We still have Sunday School classes that donate to us, so hopefully, they can come and see what we are about and see we are still here.”

Elrod said it is a milestone for the county “for us to be in existence for 20 years.”

“It does not seem like 20 years, when I look back at it,” she said.

“It takes the collaboration of people from ministries, and also physicians, nurses, pharmacy technicians, nurse assistants, laboratory and X-ray personnel, and runners who carry the chart and stay with the patient,” Vance said.

“We have people who provide meals for the volunteers,” Simpson said. “It takes a collaboration of many people to operate this clinic.”

“And it has been a lot of behind-the-scenes work, too,” Elrod added.

Vance said several churches volunteer to bring the meals, and some churches give donations on a consistent basis.

“It is funded by miscellaneous churches, individuals and grants,” Simpson said.

Vance said that on clinic nights, patients come to the clinic both to seek help from a physician and to receive counseling, if needed.

“It takes a lot of volunteers to put on a clinic,” Vance said. “Our first administrator was Merilene Avaritt, and we have been blessed with some good administrators throughout the years.

“We have always been patient-centered.”

For more information, visit www.bentoncareclinic.com. or call (501) 776-1703.

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansaosnline.com.