COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Monday

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, will be closed Monday for observance of Labor Day. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Tuesday and Sept. 10 and 17

Conway Women’s Chorus Open Rehearsals

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus will have open rehearsals for the spring semester at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Sept. 10 and 17 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 E. Oak St. “We will be celebrating the ‘Son, Moon and Stars’ this Christmas,” said Joan Hanna, director. New members are welcome. For more information, visit www.conwaywomenschorus.org, email faulknerarts@yahoo.com, or call (501) 339-7401.

Thursday

Retirement Seminar

CONWAY — UCA Outreach will offer a free Retirement Seminar from 10-11 a.m. in the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center at the University of Central Arkansas. Participants will discover how to qualify for Social Security retirement benefits; the difference between reduced, full and delayed retirement; and more. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Disability Seminar

CONWAY — UCA Outreach will present a free Disability Seminar from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center at the University of Central Arkansas. Attendees will learn about disability programs administered by the Social Security Administration: Social Disability and Supplemental Security Income. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Friday

Poetry Slam

RUSSELLVILLE — All Saints’ Episcopal Church and @TheTable, a college and young-adult ministry, invite the public to their poetry slam, Love Is Love Is Love, from 6-9 p.m. at Depot Park, 320 W. C St., during the Downtown Russellville Art Walk. People can sign up on-site to perform poetry or a favorite song around the theme of love. This is a family-friendly event, so language is suggested to remain PG. For more information, contact Melissa Simpson at mleasimpson@gmail.com or (479) 968-3622, or visit www.allsaintsrussellville.org.

Hispanic Heritage Art Exhibit Reception

CONWAY — There will be a reception for the Hispanic Heritage Art Exhibit from 5-7 p.m. at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. The exhibit is on display to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with art. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

ONGOING

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Lavonne Laughlin at (701) 740-0057 or Joyce Hartsfield at (501) 697-3748.

Portrait Procedure Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University’ Norman Hall Art Gallery, 203 W. Q St., is offering Portrait Procedure: Works on Paper, a show featuring the work of John Harlan Norris. Norris is an artist, professor and musician originally from Nicholasville, Kentucky. The exhibit will continue through Sept. 20. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays. Admission is free and open to the public. Learn more about the gallery at www.atu.edu/art/gallery.php.

Ozark Perspectives Art Exhibit

CLINTON — The Ozark Perspectives Art Exhibit, by the North Central Arkansas Artist League, will be on display until Oct. 26 at Ozark Health Medical Center, 2500 U.S. 65 S. The public is invited to view the exhibit during business hours, both upstairs near the cafeteria and in the lower-level outpatient wing. Art is available for purchase, and proceeds will benefit the Hospital Auxiliary and other charities. For more information, call coordinator Joyce Hartmann at (501) 745-6615.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings, emphasizing weight loss and healthy living, start at approximately 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Downtown Conway Farmers’ and Crafts Market

CONWAY — The Downtown Conway Farmers’ and Crafts Market, 718 Parkway St., is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October, also on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June through September, when products are available. All items sold are grown or created by local vendors, including produce, honey, meats, eggs, jams and jellies, baked goods, handmade crafts and more. See the organization’s Facebook page for vendor specifics.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has weekly luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit its Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Faulkner County Singing Club

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Singing Club will open its 2019-2020 series Sept. 8 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, approximately 6 miles north of Conway on Arkansas 25. Singing will begin at 1:30 p.m., and the public is invited. Participants take part in an hour or two of uplifting music. Each second Sunday from September through May, the club meets to sing hymns, convention songs and related arrangements.

Caring for Our Youth and Our World

RUSSELLVILLE — All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave., invites the public to attend its Caring for Our Youth and Our World kickoff event from 9-10 a.m. Sept. 8, starting with a pancake breakfast cooked by the youth group to help support its Diocesan activities and events at Camp Mitchell. Plates are $5 per person or $20 for a family. Then at 9:30 a.m., hear about upcoming youth Sunday School classes, Kids Church, the Episcopal Youth Community, the Episcopal Kids Community and the @TheTable ATU College Ministry. For more information, contact Melissa Simpson at mleasimpson@gmail.com or (479) 968-3622, or visit www.allsaintrussellville.org.

Lunch and Learn

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Lunch and Learn: SBA Loans Helping Small Business from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce, 708 W. Main St. The Small Business Administration offers a variety of loan programs for small businesses through its network of intermediary lenders. Rick Duda from SBA will share information about the options available and how to tap into this source of funding. There is no charge to attend, and lunch will be provided. To register, visit asbtdc.org/russellville-events or call (479) 356-2067 by Sept. 10.

John Lasiter Plein Air Workshop

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer a Plein Air Workshop with master artist John Lasiter IV from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 and 13. The cost is $250 for members or $325 for nonmembers. To register, call (479) 968-2452 by Saturday. For more information, visit www.rivervalleyartscenter.org.

Cleburne County Retired School Personnel Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — Cleburne County Retired School Personnel will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Historical Society, 102 E. Main St. A guest speaker from the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce will share information regarding happenings in the area. All retired school personnel are invited to attend.

2019 Chocolate Festival

DARDANELLE — The sixth annual Chocolate Festival, sponsored by the Dardanelle Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Dardanelle Community Center, 2011 Arkansas 22 W. A $5 minimum donation will be requested at the door. The Pie Auction will start at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Ray and Dana Edwards and Paul and Jessica Kimble. Tickets are available at the chamber office or by calling (479) 229-3328.

BayFest in the Park

FAIRFIELD BAY – The fifth annual BayFest in the Park, a free pet-friendly, family- friendly all-day festival, will take place Sept. 14 in Ed Leamon Park. At 10 a.m., vendors will open their booths. There will be bouncy houses for the kids, as well as food vendors. The Flying Houndz Frizbee Trick Dogs from Kentucky will perform three shows at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 3 p.m. The fifth annual Pet Parade will offer first-, second- and third-place prizes in three divisions and a Best of Show Award. For more information, contact Dan Feuer at (501) 884-6012 or editor@lakeareaweekly.com.

Writing a Winning Scholarship Essay

CONWAY — Writing a Winning Scholarship Essay, Part 1: The Basics will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 in the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center at the University of Central Arkansas. Donna Hill will teach the free workshop. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Women’s Leadership Network Kickoff

CONWAY — University of Central Arkansas Outreach will present the Women’s Leadership Network Kickoff from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the UCA President’s House. Participants in this free event will gather to kick off another year of women’s leadership. The featured topic will be The Art of Networking. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Arkansas Coding Academy Open House

CONWAY — The Arkansas Coding Academy, 1835 S. Donaghey Ave., will have an open house — a meet-and-greet event — from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19. Visitors will get an opportunity to learn about the academy’s upcoming classes and languages, try out some coding tutorials, view past student projects and talk to career counselors. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Women’s Conference

HEBER SPRINGS — Lora Jones — author, speaker and founder of Lora Jones Ministries of Liberal, Kansas — will share her story at a women’s conference titled Come, Drink From the Well from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Mountain Top Cowboy Church, 45 Heber Springs Road. The doors will open at 8 a.m. for check-in and registration. Jones will sign copies of her new book, Song of a Wounded Heart, from 3-4 p.m. Registration is $20, including lunch, by Sept. 15 or $25 at the door. For group rates or more information, contact Gloria Glider at (309) 830-9725 or Rita Thomas at rlthomas@tcworks.net.

