COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

Historic Games and Outside Fun

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will offer Historic Games and Outside Fun from 9-11 a.m. on the Visitor Center Porch. Participants will learn how kids of all ages kept themselves entertained 200 years ago. Relay races, the game of graces, toys and other activities will provide opportunities to face off against family, friends and fellow park visitors. For more information or to sign up, contact the park at (870) 892-4708 or davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

Monday

All About Explosions

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will offer All About Explosions from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Historic Townsite. Visitors will park interpreter Geoffrey for an explosive hour of history and weapons demonstrations. This session will dress participants up and put them in the driver’s seat of an artillery drill from the 1800s. Parental safety note: All kids are welcome. Live firing of the piece will only be conducted with parental permission by those 12 and older. For more information or to sign up, contact the park at (870) 892-4708 or davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

Thursday

Spring River Gem and Mineral Club Meeting

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Omaha Center. The program will be How Is Oil/Gas Generated in the Ground? by Mac McGilvery from the University of Arkansas. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page, or contact club president Sheila Donley at (260) 445-3581.

Saturday

The Fall Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozarka College Foundation will host The Fall Concert at 7 p.m. at Ozarka College’s Amphitheatre, featuring Brad Apple, Gary Rounds, Irl Hees, Pam Setser, Sam Cobb, Tim Crouch, Danny Dozier and Ken Loggains. Tickets are $20 at Ozarka College, First Service Bank and Centennial Bank in Mountain View through Friday. Some tickets will be available at the door approximately one hour before the show. The rain location for the concert is the Kenneth and Janice Sutton Lecture Hall at Ozarka College-Mountain View. For more information, contact Megan Carpenter at (870) 269-5600 or megan.carpenter@ozarka.edu.

Ongoing

Canned Food Drive

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., will host a Canned Food Drive during September to benefit Batesville Help and Hope. Library patrons with late fees will have 50 cents removed from their accounts for every canned food item they bring to the library. “All patrons are encouraged to donate canned items, regardless of whether they have library fines,” said Vanessa Adams, library director. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call Adams at (870) 793-8814.

In & Out of Body Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present In & Out of Body, an exhibition by Sigrid Lorfing, through Sept. 28 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. The exhibition features mixed-media paintings that explore the connections between mind, body and trauma. Lorfing is an artist and educator who lives in Russellville and teaches art for the Pottsville School District.

Mountain View GED Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — GED classes are available at Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Melbourne GED Classes

MELBOURNE — GED classes are available at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military preparedness or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Farmers Market

BATESVILLE — The city of Batesville and White River Medical Center have partnered to provide a farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the gravel parking lot near Volunteer Way at White River Medical Center. The market, which will be open through October, will provide a venue for the sale of high-quality, fresh produce and more for Batesville-area residents. For more information, call (870) 262-1777 or (870) 262-6555.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings, emphasizing weight loss and healthy living, will start at approximately 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more will be available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market

SEARCY — The Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon, or until sold out, Saturdays on the east side of the Courthouse Square. The market offers a variety of Arkansas-grown seasonal produce, baked goods, farm-fresh eggs, jellies, local honey, handmade soaps, U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified meat, and arts and crafts. To participate in the farmers market, call the Main Street office at (501) 279-9007 or email mainstreetsearcy@sbcglobal.net.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440, or visit the center’s Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are always welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

UPCOMING

Books and Bluegrass Music

CABOT — The Cabot Public Library, 909 W. Main St., will host Books and Bluegrass Music from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 2 in the library’s Arlene Cherry Community Room. Everyone is welcome to come play music or listen. Admission to the event is free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cabotpubliclibrary.

Woodruff County Retired Teachers Association Meeting

AUGUSTA — The Woodruff County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Woodruff County Farm Bureau Conference Room on U.S. 64 across from Country Mart. The speaker will be Arkansas District 47 state Rep. Craig Christiansen, R-Bald Knob, who will discuss legislation that affects retired school personnel, new policies and laws. All retired school personnel are urged to attend. For more information, call (501) 322-5705.

Independence County Retired Teachers Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Retired Teachers will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 1553 S. St. Louis St. The guest speaker will be Mary Alice Hughes from Insurance Advantage. All public-school employees and retirees are invited to attend.

United Way of White County Campaign Kickoff Dinner

SEARCY — The United Way of White County Campaign Kickoff Dinner 2020 will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Burks American Heritage Center at Harding University. The keynote speaker will be Scarlett Lewis, the founder of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. Tickets are $25 each, and table sponsorships are available for $500. For more information, contact Anne Eldridge at (501) 268-7489 or anne@unitedwayofwhitecounty.org.

David Walton and Mark Bilyeu Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Music will present Harding alumnus David Walton, tenor, and collaborative pianist Mark Bilyeu at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. Walton will perform arias and songs by Bach, Mozart, Rossini, Britten and others. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit harding.edu/artsandlife or call (501) 279-4343.

Cleburne County Retired School Personnel Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — Cleburne County Retired School Personnel will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Historical Society, 102 E. Main St. A guest speaker from the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce will share information regarding happenings in the area. All retired school personnel are invited to attend.

BayFest in the Park

FAIRFIELD BAY – The fifth annual BayFest in the Park, a free pet-friendly, family- friendly all-day festival, will take place Sept. 14 in Ed Leamon Park. The fifth annual Pet Parade will offer first-, second- and third-place prizes in three divisions and a Best of Show Award. For more information, contact Dan Feuer at (501) 884-6012 or editor@lakeareaweekly.com.

Pineville Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser

PINEVILLE — The Pineville Volunteer Fire Department will conduct its ninth annual fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Fire Station No. 1. An auction will begin at 2 p.m., and donated items are needed. Pulled-pork barbecue plates will be available for purchase, as well as raffle tickets for several items. Local musicians will provide entertainment. For more information or to participate in the event, contact Acting Chief Eric Hicks at (870) 405-9430 or Pineville Mayor Joe Stephen at (870) 297-2060.

Historic Baking Workshop

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 7953 Arkansas 166 S., will present a Historic Baking Workshop from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 21 on the Visitor Center Porch. The cost is $10. Participants will join park staff to prepare and bake several treats and discuss how to build and use an earthen oven. Early sign-ups are required. For more information or to sign up, contact the park at (870) 892-4708 or davidsonville@arkansas.gov.

The Queen’s Cartoonists

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Music will present The Queen’s Cartoonists at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The audience will view classic and contemporary animations on the screen while the band recreates the original soundtracks. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. For tickets or more information, visit harding.edu/artsandlife or call (501) 279-4343.

