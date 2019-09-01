COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Tuesday

Mother Goose on the Loose

BENTON — Children up to 3 years old and their caregivers are invited to Mother Goose on the Loose at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will feature songs, rhymes, puppets and instruments to foster language development.

Preschool Story Time

BRYANT — Children ages 3-5 are invited to a Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The program will feature stories, songs and activities.

Master Builder Challenge

BENTON — Children in kindergarten through the third grade are invited to build with Legos, Mega Blocks, Magna-Tiles and more at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Metaclub

BRYANT — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to join the after-school Metaclub at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to join Table-Top Teens at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will feature group games, snacks and more.

Tween Tuesday

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to create art, play games and perform science experiments at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Open Makerspace

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to the Makerspace to design a 3-D print, practice sewing, laminate something or work on any project from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton or the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Evening Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to develop literacy skills with stories and songs at the Evening Story Time at 5:30 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

National Novel Writing Month Kickoff Party

BENTON — Writing enthusiasts, ages 18 and older, are invited to the National Novel Writing Month Kickoff Party at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

English Language Class

BENTON — All ages are invited to an English language class at 7 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tuesday and Thursday

Quiet Room

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to study in the Meeting Room from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Wednesday

Home-School Hour

BENTON — A Home-School Hour will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Separate classes will be held for ages 4 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 11 and 12 to 18.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Making It Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be a new feature project each week, but attendees are free to go off-project. All projects will be appropriate for beginners, with options to add more advanced techniques for more experienced crafters.

Crafting With a Cause

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit, crochet, loom-knit or weave from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Projects created will be used to help those in need.

Building Club

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to build with Legos at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Thursday

Genealogical Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Genealogical Society will meet at 2 p.m. in Room 6 of the Coronado Community Center. Russell P. Baker will present the program. For more information, call (501) 922-1785.

Baby and Me Story Time

BRYANT — Children up to 18 months old and their caregivers are invited to Baby and Me Story Time at 9:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The program will feature literacy concepts through stories, songs and activities.

Toddler Story Time

BRYANT — Children ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The program will feature learning concepts through movement, music, stories and play.

Coding Unplugged

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to Coding Unplugged at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will explore the basics of coding without a computer.

VIP

BENTON — Learn about famous architects, oceanographers, astronauts and more at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The story time is intended for children in first through third grades.

Twenty-Something Thursdays

BENTON — Adults at least 18 years old are invited to Twenty-Something Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event, geared toward adults in their 20s, will feature games and more.

AJ the Musician

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a performance by AJ the Musician at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water.

Friday

Children’s Theater

BENTON — Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to Children’s Theater at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will introduce children to beginning acting techniques. Registration and reading skills are required.

Let’s Get the Rhythm!

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, drums, bells and more at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Saturday

Mother Goose on the Loose

BENTON — Children up to age 3 are invited to use songs, rhymes, puppets and instruments to foster language development, gross and fine motor skills, and confidence.

Family Yoga

BENTON — Children of all ages and their caregivers are invited to family yoga at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will promote connection, breath, movement, focus and relaxation.

Royal Players Auditions

BENTON — The Royal Players will hold auditions for Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical from 10 a.m.

to 2 p.m. at Dance Infinity, 2618 Congo Road. Callbacks will be made after 2. Auditioners need to prepare 32 bars of a song that is in the style of the show, but no Christmas songs, and bring sheet music for the accompanist. To schedule an audition, fill out the Google form at https://bit.ly/349QKzE Show dates are Dec. 5-15. For more information, contact the producer at phoebeearles@gmail.com.

Ongoing

Veterans Meeting

BENTON — A veterans meeting will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be served.

Democratic Party Meeting

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at 101 S. Market St. For more information, email saline@arkdems.org.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at

5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Overall Ball

BENTON — Habitat for Humanity of Saline County will present the Overall Ball from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Benton Event Center. Tickets are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10. For more information, call (501) 315-5434 or visit habitatsalinecounty.com/overall-ball.

