Crash on U.S. 70 kills Pearcy man

Colton Jim Owen, 25, of Pearcy was killed early Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 70 near Hot Springs in Garland County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas]

Owen was driving in the westbound lane of U.S. 70 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and rolled over several times about 12:15 a.m. Owen was ejected from the vehicle, the report said.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

Metro on 09/01/2019