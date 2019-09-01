Dorian roars toward Bahamas

A woman takes pictures Saturday as Hurricane Dorian stirs up the surf at Dania Beach in Broward County, north of Miami.

Hurricane Dorian bore down on the northern Bahamas as a Category 4 storm Saturday with howling winds, surging seas and a threat of torrential rains, forcing some evacuations and hotel closures.

Forecasters expected Dorian, packing 150 mph winds, to hit the northwestern Bahamas today before heading toward Florida and the U.S. Southeast coast.

The storm is projected to veer north and possibly spare the U.S. a direct hit, but its wind and rising ocean water would still threaten parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Its rain could produce flooding.

Late Saturday afternoon, Dorian was centered about 125 miles east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas and 310 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla., as it moved westward at 8 mph.

A portion of Florida's east coast was placed under a tropical storm watch Saturday, with winds of 39-73 mph possible within two days.

President Donald Trump is receiving briefings on Dorian from the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md.

Vice President Mike Pence told reporters Saturday evening that Trump and members of his administration are watching the storm very carefully.

"It's an extremely dangerous hurricane, and while some are reporting changes in the track, anyone in the path of Hurricane Dorian should listen to state and local and first responders and public safety personnel and heed their warnings," Pence said.

In the northern Bahamas, tourists were sent to government shelters in schools, churches and other buildings, while residents were evacuating.

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain, in addition to producing devastating winds and a storm surge, said private meteorologist Ryan Maue.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned residents that Dorian is a "dangerous storm," and people "who do not evacuate are placing themselves in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence."

Government spokesman Kevin Harris said the hurricane is expected to affect some 73,000 residents and 21,000 homes in the Bahamas. He said authorities had closed airports in the Abaco Islands, Grand Bahama and Bimini, but Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, the capital, would remain open.

The storm-prone Bahamas archipelago on average takes a direct hit from a hurricane every four years, officials say. Construction codes require homes to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane, and compliance is generally tight for residents who can afford it. Poorer communities typically have wooden homes and are generally lower-lying, placing them at bigger risk.

After hitting the northern Bahamas, Dorian is expected to move up the U.S. Southeast shoreline, staying just off the coasts of Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday, then skirting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, mobilizing state resources to prepare for potential storm effects. Trump had already declared a state of emergency.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami stressed that Dorian could still hit Florida, where millions of people have been in the storm's potential path. But after days of predictions that put the state in the center of expected landfalls, the hurricane's projected turn northeast was significant.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents along the state's Atlantic coast, "We're not out of the woods yet." He noted that some forecast models still take Dorian close to or even onto the Florida peninsula.

"That could produce life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds," DeSantis said. "That cone of uncertainty still includes a lot of areas on the east coast of Florida and even into central and north Florida, so we are staying prepared and remaining vigilant."

He said he spoke with Trump, who promised any help that Florida needs.

Some counties in Florida told residents of barrier islands, and those who live in mobile homes and low-lying areas to be ready to evacuate in coming days.

In the Bahamas, which was under a hurricane warning, residents braced for 74 mph or greater winds.

"We ask for God's guidance and for God to assist us through this," the prime minister said.

Information for this article was contributed by Tim Aylen, Seth Borenstein, Michael Weissenstein, Adriana Gomez Licon, Brendan Farrington, Julie Walker, Michael Kunzelman and Amy Forliti of The Associated Press

Photo by AP/RAMON ESPINOSA

Evacuees from a nearby island arrive Saturday in Sweeting’s Cay, Grand Bahamas, to escape flooding danger as Hurricane Dorian approaches packing 150 mph winds. Dorian is expected to hit the Bahamas early today. Forecasters said the hurricane’s track could spare a direct hit on the U.S. but would still pose a threat of flooding, storm surge and high winds.

