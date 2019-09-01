Fight at Arkansas nightclub ends with man dead, authories say

One man is dead and a second in custody after a fight outside of a Lee County nightclub, an Arkansas State Police release said.

Tony O. Brown, 41, of Pine Bluff, was shot and killed at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday after fighting with Alfred D. Johnson, 49, of Forrest City near the J&J Lounge, the release said.

The nightclub is between Marianna and Forrest City in the Haynes community. The Lee County sheriff’s office asked Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation.

State police said Brown and Johnson were in an altercation that had escalated over a period of hours before the shooting.

State police arrested Johnson on a charge of first-degree murder Sunday afternoon, the release said. Johnson was in the Lee County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond Sunday.