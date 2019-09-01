Freshman QB's late heroics carry Auburn past Oregon

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (above) threw a touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds remaining Saturday to lift the No. 16 Tigers to a 27-21 victory over No. 11 Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nix finished 13-of-31 passing for 177 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Auburn true freshman quarterback Bo Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 9 seconds remaining and the 16th-ranked Tigers opened the season with a 27-21 comeback win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday night.

Nix barely converted a fourth and 3 at midfield on the final drive when he tucked and ran. Only the nose of the ball was past the chain when officials measured. Then on third and 10 from the Oregon 39 with no timeouts, Nix hit Williams for 13 yards, and then found him again on the next play to put Auburn ahead for the first time.

The Tigers, who trailed 21-6 late in the third quarter, delivered another opening-weekend blow to the Pac-12. They beat the Pac-12's highest-ranked team in a season opener for the second year in a row -- No. 6 Washington lost to them 21-16 in Atlanta last year.

Nix finished 13-of-31 passing for 177 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and also ran 7 times for 42 yards. JaTarvious Whitlow ran 24 times for 110 yards for the Tigers.

Justin Herbert, who bypassed early entry in the NFL draft to return to Oregon, was 28-of-37 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown.

NO. 2 ALABAMA 42, DUKE 3

ATLANTA -- Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns as No. 2 Alabama overcame a sluggish start to blow out Duke.

Tagovailoa hooked up with Miller Forristall on a 27-yard touchdown pass and then went to Major Tennison for a 1-yard score. DeVonta Smith hauled in an 8-yard TD pass and Jerry Jeudy broke loose for a 21-yard score.

Jerome Ford and Brian Robinson Jr. rank for the Tide's other TDs.

The Crimson Tide (1-0) finished with a staggering 512-204 edge in total yards, and Duke (0-1) simply made too many mistakes to have any shot at an upset.

NO. 6 LSU 55, GA. SOUTHERN 3

BATON ROUGE -- Joe Burrow tied an LSU single-game record with five touchdown passes before halftime and No. 6 Tigers held a multi-touchdown lead for all but the first six minutes in a victory over Georgia Southern.

Unleashing a new Spread offense, the Tigers (1-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter -- something they never did in any quarter last season. Their point total was the most in a non-overtime game since scoring 63 against New Mexico State in 2014.

Burrow completed 23 of 27 passes for 278 yards without an interception before being subbed out after LSU's first possession of the second half, which ended with a field goal. That drive marked Burrow's last chance to break the LSU mark of five touchdowns in a game set by Zach Mettenberger in 2013.

NO. 3 GEORGIA 30, VANDERBILT 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jake Fromm threw for 156 yards and a touchdown, and third-ranked Georgia opened the season with a rout of Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs won their 20th opener in 23 seasons and stayed perfect to kick off Coach Kirby Smart's fourth season. They also easily won their 14th in a row against the SEC's Eastern Division in their first league game to open a season since 1995.

It sure didn't feel like a road trip with fans taking advantage of a holiday weekend to paint the stadium Georgia red. The Bulldogs rewarded them by scoring a touchdown on their first three possessions, giving the fans plenty to start celebrating early.

D'Andre Swift ran 16 times for 149 yards, and Brian Herrien added 65 and a TD run as the Bulldogs rolled up 326 yards rushing. Georgia finished with a 481-225 edge in total offense, and the Bulldogs also had two sacks and recovered a fumble.

WYOMING 37, MISSOURI 31

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, Xazavian Valladay had 118 yards rushing and a score and Wyoming upset Missouri.

Chambers averaged 10 yards on each of his 12 rushing attempts. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 92 yards for a Wyoming team that took advantage of three Missouri turnovers while giving up 537 yards to the Tigers.

GEORGIA STATE 38, TENNESSEE 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Dan Ellington threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as 26-point underdog Georgia State upset Tennessee in one of the first stunners of the season.

Georgia State (1-0) beat a Power Five opponent for the first time since this Sun Belt Conference school launched its program in 2010. The Panthers' closest call before this had come in 2016, when they lost 23-17 to Wisconsin after leading in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee (0-1) suffered one of the more embarrassing setbacks in its history, the latest blow for a storied program attempting to bounce back from two consecutive losing seasons.

KENTUCKY 38, TOLEDO 24

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Terry Wilson threw two touchdown passes, Asim Rose and Kavosiey Smoke each ran for TDs and Kentucky overcame Toledo.

The Wildcats rallied twice against the Rockets to enter the break tied at 14 before taking control in the second half. A third-quarter fumble recovery led to Chance Poore's 46-yard, go-ahead field goal before Bryce Oliver's leaping grab of Wilson's 32-yard TD pass provided a 10-point lead.

Smoke's 40-yard TD run down the left side midway through the fourth made it 31-17. Kentucky then converted DeAndre Square's interception into Wilson's 2-yard TD pass to Josh Ali to clinch the first meeting between the schools.

MEMPHIS 15, OLE MISS 10

MEMPHIS -- Patrick Taylor rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, while defensive end Bryce Huff recorded a fourth quarter safety to seal a victory over Ole Miss.

Huff's tackle of Rebels quarterback Matt Corral with 6:42 left created the final margin. The safety was set up by a punt from Memphis' Adam Williams to the Rebels' 2 on the previous play. Huff was untouched before reaching Corral in the back of the end zone.

Kenneth Gainwell, who has taken over all-purpose duties from Tony Pollard, now with the Dallas Cowboys, had 77 yards rushing for the Tigers and 6 catches for another 41 yards.

Corral finished the game 9 of 19 for 93 yards passing. Scottie Phillips managed 62 yards on 19 carries as the Rebels were held to 173 yards of total offense.

The Memphis defense, much maligned after giving up 32 points and 428 yards per game last season, stymied the Ole Miss offense. Ole Miss managed only 42 first half yards of offense, including minus-1 rushing.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 38,

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 28

NEW ORLEANS -- Graduate transfer Tommy Stevens passed for two touchdowns and ran for one in his first college start as Mississippi State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Stevens, who was a backup at Penn State when Bulldogs' second-year coach Joe Moorhead was the Nittany Lions' offensive coordinator, completed 20 of 30 passes for 236 yards. He had passes of 31 yards to Osirus Mitchell on the game's first possession and 12 yard to Austin Williams early in the fourth quarter to complete a 21-0 run.

Kylin Hill rushed 27 times for 197 yards and a touchdown and Stevens had a 4-yard touchdown run that broke a 14-all tie with 31 seconds left in the first half.

NORTH CAROLINA 24,

SOUTH CAROLINA 20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- True freshman quarterback Sam Howell threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, Myles Wolfork had two late fourth quarter interceptions and North Carolina battled back to beat South Carolina in Mack Brown's return to the sideline following a five-year hiatus.

Howell capped second half drives of 98 and 95 yards with a 22-yard TD strike to Dyami Brown and a 17-yard scoring toss to Beau Corrales to give Brown his first win since 2013, when he coached at Texas.

The Tar Heels' defense was strong in the second half, and Wolfork sealed the win by intercepting Jake Bentley twice on South Carolina's final three possessions helping North Carolina register its first win over a power-conference opponent in a season opener since topping Indiana in 1997, Brown's final season in his first stint at the school.

TOP 25

In games involving Top 25 teams, Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead No. 5 Ohio State over Florida Atlantic 45-21 in Columbus, Ohio. ... Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first game in nearly two years in his Washington debut as the No. 13 Huskies defeated Eastern Washington 47-14 in Seattle. ... Sean Clifford completed 14 of 23 passes for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead No. 15 Penn State over Idaho 79-7 in State College, Pa. ... Sheldon Croney Jr. scored from a yard out in triple overtime and No. 21 Iowa State rallied to beat Northern Iowa 29-26 in Ames, Iowa. Former Arkansas Razorback La'Michael Pettway had two touchdown catches for the Cyclones (1-0). ... Abdul Adams, Jarveon Howard and Moe Neal ran for touchdowns and No. 22 Syracuse spoiled Hugh Freeze's debut as Liberty's coach with a 24-0 victory in Lynchburg, Va. ... No. 24 Nebraska scored two defensive touchdowns and one on special teams to bail out a sluggish offense in a 35-21 victory over South Alabama in Lincoln, Neb. ... K.J. Costello threw a 2-yard touchdown pass before getting knocked out of the season opener on a late hit and No. 25 Stanford went on to beat Northwestern 17-7 in Stanford, Calif. ... Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes in the first half to lead No. 7 Michigan to a 40-21 victory over Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich. ... In Austin, Texas, Sam Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes and No. 10 Texas rolled past Louisiana Tech to give Coach Tom Herman his first season-opening victory in three years with the Longhorns. ... Nate Stanley threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Mekhi Sargent ran for 91 yards and a score, and No. 20 Iowa won its season opener, a 38-14 victory over Miami (Ohio).

