Lackluster opener fails to stir UA optimism

FAYETTEVILLE -- There was nothing impressive in Saturday's 20-13 victory over Portland State, an FCS team.

Mostly, it was disappointing.

The University of Arkansas picked up where it left off last year when it went 2-10 and didn't win a game in the SEC.

For too much of the game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, the Razorbacks led Portland State 10-6. The Hogs seemed lucky to have 237 yards of offense midway through the third quarter.

With 7:17 to play in the quarter, Jarques McClellion intercepted the Vikings' Davis Alexander. The Hogs then drove 67 yards behind the legs of Rakeem Boyd, some screen passes and a huge catch by Mike Woods from Ben Hicks.

The catch was for 15 yards and a first down. Woods also had an 8-yard reception, but the final six plays of the drive were exactly what the Hogs should have been doing most of the game: running.

It appeared Coach Chad Morris was trying really hard to not show too much to Ole Miss, whom the Hogs play Saturday, but they already know about Boyd.

On his 14th run of the game, Boyd picked up 17 yards to the Vikings' 4, then scored after two more 2-yard runs. He finished with 114 yards on 18 carries.

Until that drive, 61,055 members of the Razorbacks Nation cheered hard whenever they got the opportunity, which didn't knock enough.

It might have been a different outcome if not for the Razorbacks' defense, but the unit was prepared for Alexander -- a dual-threat QB who calls his own number too much.

There was absolutely no reason to expect a first half like the one the Razorbacks produced.

That was Portland State, not Penn State.

The better-than-expected crowd saw a less-than-expected performance by the Razorbacks in the opening 30 minutes, and there was a decision at the end of the first half that brought back memories of Les Miles when he was at LSU.

Both Hicks and backup quarterback Nick Starkel struggled at times Saturday, but clock management falls on coaching.

The Hogs had no timeouts but could have spiked the ball and kicked a 36-yard field goal for a 13-6 halftime lead, but the Razorbacks allowed the clock to run out when they ran another play.

Starkel, who relieved Hicks one possession earlier and threw an interception, passed for 38 yards to Trey Knox, spiked the ball with 26 seconds left, and threw an 8-yard pass to the Portland State 19. That's when the spike should have happened.

Like so many times last season, some fans headed for the exits at intermission.

Those who stayed had a little more to cheer about in the second half when the Razorbacks outscored the Vikings 10-7, but not that much.

With 4:14 to play, it was 20-13, and that's how it ended.

The final quarter mostly belonged to the bigger, faster and stronger Razorbacks. The Vikings didn't give up, but they gave out.

In last season's opener against Eastern Illinois, the Razorbacks failed to establish a running game. At least they did that Saturday with Boyd.

To improve on offense, the Razorbacks must do three things: The line has to protect the quarterbacks better; Morris has to find a way to play Starkel more; and get the ball to Boyd often.

The defense needs to continue to improve. The unit swarmed to the ball as well as can be remembered recently, and defenders tackled with their arms.

There was lots of team tackling, too.

This was the easiest game on the Razorbacks' schedule, but few questions were answered.

It was not a game to reassure a loyal fan base that this season is going to be much better than the last one.

