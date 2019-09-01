Lane closings set on I-40 river bridge

A routine bridge inspection will require lane closings on the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River on Wednesday and Thursday, and again the following week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The outside westbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, weather permitting.

Additionally an outside lane closing, starting on the westbound side and moving to the eastbound side, will be required for four days beginning Sept. 9. A westbound lane closing may be in place between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or an eastbound lane closing may be in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic barrels, the department said.

