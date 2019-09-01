100 years ago

Sept. 1, 1919

Bentonville -- Aug. 31 -- The shortage of cars in which to ship apples is causing much inconveniences and anxiety to apple growers and buyers and Friday a telegram signed by leading fruit men, asking for relief, was sent to the director general of railroads. The director general was told that there are 50 carloads of apples waiting shipment at the Bentonville station and there are many more ready to be brought to the station, as all the fruit growers are busy picking the large Jonathan crop. Unless relief is obtained in a few days there will be serious loss. ... Local growers and buyers are of the opinion that the situation will be relieved by the railroad administration, but the relief must come at once to prevent the loss.

50 years ago

Sept. 1, 1969

MARION -- The true meaning of Labor Day is expressed in the slogan, "An Honest Day's Work for an Honest Day's Pay," Fred W. Johnson of Little Rock, the district director of the Internal Revenue Service, said ... Sunday in a Labor Day address. Johnson was speaking to a biracial gathering of more than 200 persons attending the annual fish fry at the home of Negro planter John Gammon near Marion. This marked the 30th year the event has been held. ... In his address ... Johnson said that the measure of success today, both for labor and for management, is integrity. "Regardless of fame, money, power or any of the conventional yardsticks, if you seek and find integrity, you are a success," he said.

25 years ago

Sept. 1, 1994

• Gov. Jim Guy Tucker announced Wednesday that Gould will receive a $850,928 grant from the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission to upgrade the Lincoln County town's waste-water treatment plant. Tucker spokesman Max Parker said the money will be provided under the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Grant Program. The grant will be used to rehabilitate sewer mains, manholes and pumping stations. An extension will be provided to serve the Massey Circle and Star Loop sections of town, Parker said.

10 years ago

Sept. 1, 2009

• Sherwood Mayor Virginia Haillman plans to tour Jacksonville's library this week to see firsthand the newest branch of the Central Arkansas Library System that her residents may want to copy. When Sherwood's library near City Hall opened 20 years ago, the $400,000 building was 15 times bigger than the branch that had served the city when there were only 2,000 residents. ... The building at 31 Shelby Drive was constructed with no regard to future development or additions, Hillman said. There's also not much space for children's programs, she said, and not enough parking. With the opening of Jacksonville's library this year, Sherwood's branch is the oldest in the Central Arkansas System. ... Before the city goes much further with the idea, Hillman said the library system would do a survey to gauge residents' support. ... "If it's something that the citizens of Sherwood are interested in, then I can see us moving forward with it," Hillman said.

