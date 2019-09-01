Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

SEPTEMBER

7 Little Red River annual cleanup. Meet 8 a.m., at Lobo Landing for cleanup assignments. Cookout afterward. littleredrivertroutunlimited.com

7-8 FLW BFL Arkie Division bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle State Park. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. flwfishing.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

12 Ducks Unlimited District 2 meeting. Best Dam Steakhouse, Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@welchcouch.com

14 Arkansas Trappers Association Fall Convention. Camp Robinson Special Use Area. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wayne Watson president@arkansastrappers.org or (479) 283-7004, or Doug Henderson (501) 288-3502.

14 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Lake Conway. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

15 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Beaverfork. (501) 428-9850.

21 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

21 Shelby Rhodes Memorial Bass Tournament. Arkansas River - Pine Bluff Harbor. $1,000 minimum guaranteed prize for first place. (870) 941-8250 or Facebook/Shelby Rhodes Memorial Scholarship.

21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Murray Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

22 Mr. Bass of Arkansas Wild Card and Angler of the Year Championship. Lake Millwood. mrbassofarkansas.com

24 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com

OCTOBER

5 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Camden Country Club. J.J. Lindsey (501) 833-2154 or jdixiedog@yahoo.com

5-6 Arkansas Bass Team Trail championship. Lake Dardanelle. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

11-13 Arkansas Big Bass Bonanza. Arkansas River within state boundaries. ArkansasBigBass.com

12 Union County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. El Dorado Civic Center. Chris Lowry (870) 814-0566 or clowry@suddenlink.net

18-20 Mr. Bass of Arkansas Classic. TBA. mrbassofarkansas.com

24 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Holiday Inn AR Convention Center. Greg Knowles (501) 648-6565 or gregknowles@fleetpride.com

26 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas Guard Armory. ScottMorgan (501) 313-1039 or scotttrailcar@hotmail.com

28 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com

NOVEMBER

7 Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Heifer International Pavillion. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

DECEMBER

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

JANUARY

4 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Chad Coleman (870) 995-3529 or cmcoleman7906@gmail.com

Sports on 09/01/2019