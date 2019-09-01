Passport photo is no glamour shot

I am almost set to leave the country.

My husband and I finally, finally turned in the paperwork for our passports. My husband has been talking about getting one for about 10 years.

When our younger son started talking about applying to teach English in Spain for a year, we decided it was time. Our son had never left the country, although he had flown the nest to Lexington, Kentucky, a few years ago.

Our older son got a great opportunity to visit his cousin in Austria, where she was living on a study-abroad program for a year. We scrambled and paid extra to get his passport in time.

My husband and I knew we had plenty of time to get ours before we visit our son in Spain. After all, he’d already told us to give him time to get settled.

I finally went to get my passport photo made. After my daughter-in-law’s unpleasant experience (she was not allowed to smile and had to put her hair behind her ears), I looked on a website before I went.

The website, and I don’t remember which one, showed lots of happy, toothy smiles in the photos. I couldn’t tell you what anybody’s ears looked like.

However, on another website, I found a question about what kind of “pose” you could have for a passport photo:

“You must directly face the camera. Profile shots will not be accepted. Your expression should be neutral with both eyes open and directly facing the camera. Photos with exaggerated expressions and squinting will not be accepted.”

I went to a local drug store that takes passport photos, and the girl was extremely patient. She said, “You can smile; you just can’t show teeth, and you have to show some of your ears.”

I do not usually smile without showing my teeth. I tried to tilt my head in a non-double-chin-flattering pose, and the employee told me to look straight ahead. After the first photo, she said I might not have shown enough of my ears. I didn’t want it rejected, so we retook the photo.

I thought my “smile” resembled Moe of the Three Stooges. It was more of a smug-looking grimace. My husband went a few days later, and he had a nice smile in his photo.

We took our son to the airport last month to fly to Madrid. I don’t think I quite believed it was going to happen until he landed there and made it to his Airbnb. We decided to get the move on those passports.

My husband got my original birth certificate, finally found his Social Security card and had the documents all organized. We went to the courthouse, where the woman approved of our photos (although she was clearly more enthusiastic about my husband’s). Then she asked if we had our original marriage certificate to prove my name change.

My husband had overlooked that part.

They told us to just call the courthouse in the county where we were married, and the person would probably put it in the mail that day. It would cost $5, she told us.

When I called the county where we were married, the clerk said, “We don’t take credit cards over the phone.” We had to mail a self-addressed stamped envelope and send $5. Come on, people. This is 2019. I must say, Faulkner County, where we live, is more advanced.

But it only took three or four days total.

We still procrastinated and didn’t get around to taking all our documents back to the courthouse for several days after our son was already in Spain.

I asked the courthouse clerk if I could get another photo made. (I had even practiced smiling without showing teeth and had carefully applied my best hot-pink lipstick). The woman said, “I think that’s a good picture. I like it.” She basically resisted, and I gave up.

My husband filled out more paperwork, paid $110 for each passport, plus a $35 processing fee for each of us.

We took an oath that our information was correct and that our photos were really us “even if you don’t like it,” the woman said.

Fine. When I go through security with my passport, I’ll give them a goofy, no-teeth grimace and show my ears so they’ll know it’s me.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-5671 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.