Pet of the Week

Annie is 2-3 years old and a well-behaved mixed breed. She rides well in the car, walks well on a leash, and is good with kids and other dogs. Annie has a beautiful black coat with a white blaze and markings. She is medium-sized, sweet and loves to be petted. She will make a good family pet.

Canine Close-Up

Thea is a 9-month-old, black-and-white puppy. She is people and dog friendly. She rides in the car well and does well in the kennel. She is happy, house-trained and walks well on a leash.

Coco is a happy, confident, 9-week-old tan puppy with black face markings. Coco plays well with other dogs and with cats. She and her siblings were thrown from a car at 4 weeks old, but survived and have been nursed back to health.

Featured Felines

Leonard is a sweet, 5-month-old kitten that loves to cuddle. His mother was a stray that had five kittens. Leonard has a gorgeous silver-tabby-on-white coat. He is up to date on his vaccinations, and has been spayed and microchipped.

Annie and friends can be adopted through Out of the Woods Animal Rescue. More information is available at (501) 503-0606 and ootwrescue.org.

Metro on 09/01/2019