Police make arrests in 2 LR slayings

Little Rock police arrested suspects in two of the city's three homicides in the past week, each within a day of the slayings, according to arrest reports.

Derrick Dewayne Green, 26, was arrested at 6:06 a.m. Saturday, about 12 hours after detectives say he shot and killed 20-year-old Cameron Pearson, Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Saturday.

Officers found Pearson bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of a home at 1910 S. Pulaski St. after a 911 caller told dispatchers at 6:29 p.m. that someone had been shot, Barnes said. An ambulance crew took Pearson to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives interviewed several people who were at the residence at the time of the shooting and learned that Pearson and Green had been in a fight earlier Friday, Barnes said. The witnesses said Green later Friday drove to the house on South Pulaski Street, shot Pearson and left, according to reports.

Officers arrested Green early Saturday at his residence and interviewed him for nearly six hours, according to an arrest report and the Pulaski County jail's roster. He has been charged with capital murder.

In his jail mugshot, Green's left eye is swollen and bruised.

Meanwhile more details were released Saturday in Thursday afternoon's fatal shooting of a man at the Little Caesars eatery at 3412 S. University Ave.

Marcus Fleming, 33, died in that shooting. Little Rock police have arrested Domeque Latrice Jones, 26, in that case.

In an arrest report released Saturday, investigators said video footage from inside the pizzeria shows Jones, an employee of the eatery, shooting Fleming more than 10 times during an argument.

Jones fled the restaurant, but later arranged twice to meet with police, the report said. After failing to show up for both designated meetings, Little Rock police arrested Jones at 221 E. Second St., where he was seeking to meet with a lawyer, the report said.

Officers found a 9mm handgun in the vehicle Jones drove to the attorney's office, the report said.

Jones was being held without bail Saturday in the Pulaski County jail, facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to the jail's roster.

The slayings were the 30th and 31st of the year in Little Rock. They happened days after Isaac McCoy, 39, was found shot to death Tuesday morning in west Little Rock. No one has been arrested in McCoy's slaying.

Metro on 09/01/2019