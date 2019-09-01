Bentonville eases by Midwest City

BENTONVILLE -- There were plenty of playmakers who had opportunities to prove themselves during Bentonville's season opener Saturday afternoon.

But when the Tigers were close to the goal line, they turned to a tried-and-true option.

BENTONVILLE HIGH 54, MIDWEST CITY, OKLA. 21 Midwest City^14^0^0^7^—^21 Bentonville^6^27^14^7^—^54 First Quarter Bent — Pankau 41 run (run failed), 8:27. Mid — John 30 run (Janish kick), 3:08. Mid — Jackson 2 run (Janish kick), 1:25. Second Quarter Bent — Crawford 3 run (Nimrod kick), 10:32. Bent — Crawford 3 run (Turner kick), 6:35. Bent — Edwards 36 run (kick failed), 2:37. Bent — Crawford 1 run (Turner kick), :17. Third Quarter Bent — Pankau 11 run (Nimrod kick), 9:51. Bent — Kolb 41 pass from Pankau (Turner kick), 7:15. Fourth Quarter Bent — Crawford 1 run (Nimrod kick), 10:48. Mid — Jackson 1 run (Janish kick), 3:19.

Senior tailback Preston Crawford had nine carries, but four of them went for touchdowns as Bentonville rolled to a 54-21 victory over Midwest City (Okla.) at Tiger Stadium.

"You talk about the experience he's had with the ball in his hands, and he's done great things with it," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "We have talented backs. Colby Ried is a talented back as well, so we're excited about our one-two punch.

"But we have an all-state man in Preston Crawford. He understands things, has great vision and did some great things."

Bentonville had troubles with the snap from center early in the game, and it allowed Midwest City to own a 14-6 lead before the Tigers ran off 48 unanswered points. Crawford capped the next two Bentonville possessions with 3-yard touchdown runs, and the second one put Bentonville ahead 20-14 with 6:35 before halftime.

Andrew Edwards, who split time with Ben Pankau as the Tigers' quarterback, capped the next drive with a 36-yard run. Bentonville ended the first-half scoring with Crawford's third touchdown, this time a 12-yard run with 17 seconds left in the first half.

"I prefer touchdowns over yards every time," Crawford said. "I credit the offensive line because they were opening up huge holes for me. I just hit them and smoked it through.

"On that 12-yard touchdown run, there was just this huge gap. I swear, it was crazy."

