REX NELSON: Reflections at 60

I turn 60 on Monday. I like the fact that my birthday falls on or near the Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day marked the start of two of my favorite things, hunting season (dove hunting, to be exact) and football season.

Hunting and football were big deals at the Nelson house when I was a boy. My mother would ask what I wanted for my birthday dinner. I would request that she fry the doves we had killed on opening day of the season and serve them along with rice and gravy, sliced tomatoes (if the garden was still producing at this late date), biscuits, and a chocolate sheet cake.

Some of my father's best stories revolved around Labor Day dove hunts. He loved to recount the day he and a former college football teammate, O.J. "Buddy" Harris, quickly killed their limits while hunting with Buddy's sons Cliff and Tommy. You may have heard of the brothers since both became pretty good football players--Cliff for the Ouachita Tigers and the Dallas Cowboys; Tommy for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The doves were delivered to a local character in my hometown of Arkadelphia who, in my father's words, was "bad to drink."

About a week later, Dad asked the man if he had enjoyed the doves. Here was his reply: "Red, never bring me another dove. I have never been so sick. I either got bad doves or bad whiskey, and I would like to think it was the doves."

Birthdays that end with a zero--40, 50, 60--lead to more reflection than usual, and I've been reflecting lately on the state I call home. My job takes me into all 75 counties, and those hours in the car leave time for thought.

When I was born in 1959, Arkansas was at a low point. If you look at census figures, you'll find that the 1960 census marked the 20th-century low for many cities across the state.

It had been a rough 35 years or so for Arkansas. The Great Flood of 1927 did more damage here than in any other state. That natural disaster was followed by the onset of the Great Depression in 1929, the Great Drought of 1930-31, and the Great Flood of 1937.

In a state whose economy was dominated by the cultivation of cotton, those disasters meant that Arkansas was a place to leave rather than stay. The rapid mechanization of agriculture in the 1940s and 1950s put tens of thousands of sharecroppers and tenant farmers out of work, and the pace of migration sped up. There was work to be found in steel mills and automobile factories in cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland.

Drive around rural Arkansas during the Christmas holidays. You'll see those Illinois, Michigan and Ohio license plates in driveways. The cars belong to people whose parents and grandparents escaped Arkansas during that period.

If you were black, the evils of segregation presented additional reasons to head north and not look back.

Arkansas lost a higher percentage of its population from 1940-60 than any other state. A place that once had seven seats in the U.S. House of Representatives found itself with four due to that population decline.

Faced with the massive loss of residents, a new governor named Orval Faubus pushed through the Legislature in 1955 a bill to create the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission. Faubus realized that he had an asset since Winthrop Rockefeller had moved to the state two years earlier. The governor knew that any business leader in America would answer a phone call from a Rockefeller. Faubus recruited the New York native to serve as the first AIDC chairman.

Rockefeller began to have success replacing lost farm jobs with work in new shoe factories, cut-and-sew operations and the like. He could tout the fact that Arkansas had hard-working people without many unions. That meant that factory owners could get the same output at far lower wages than they were accustomed to paying in New England and the upper midwest.

In 1957, Faubus began thinking about seeking a third two-year term the following year, something rarely granted by Arkansas voters. To have any chance, he would have to find a way to stop the plans of a progressive (for the time) Little Rock School Board.

The Little Rock School District had decided to start down the road to school integration by admitting nine black students to Central High School.

You know the rest. The Little Rock Central desegregation crisis became the biggest news story in the world in the fall of 1957. The negative publicity that Arkansas received caused Rockefeller's industrial recruitment efforts to falter.

That was the Arkansas I was born into on Sept. 2, 1959--a poor state that had been losing population for years; a place viewed with disdain by much of the rest of the country. I was among the lucky ones, raised by loving parents who had worked their way into the middle class and provided me with everything I needed to succeed.

In the 1960s, Arkansas stopped losing population and began gaining residents. Four major developments caused things to turn around.

The first was the election of Rockefeller as governor in 1966. That began what's now an almost 53-year run of moderate, pragmatic governors. Rockefeller had run unsuccessfully against Faubus in 1964, but Faubus decided after a bruising campaign that he wouldn't seek a seventh consecutive term in 1966.

That opened the door for Rockefeller to use his vast financial resources to attract a combination of moderate white Democrats and black voters, even though he was a Republican.

Rockefeller was re-elected in 1968. Two successive losses forced Democrats to re-evaluate what they stood for. Rockefeller's victories opened the door for a more progressive style of Democrat. Dale Bumpers defeated Faubus in the primary in 1970, then beat Rockefeller that fall. His success in four years as governor paved the way for the likes of David Pryor and Bill Clinton.

We've had nine governors since 1967 (five Democrats and four Republicans); all have been pragmatists willing to work with members of the other party to get things done. That's a far cry from the gridlock that stymies progress at the federal level.

Second, the fact that Arkansas had such a strong congressional delegation in the 1960s (think Sen. John L. McClellan, Sen. J. William Fulbright, Rep. Wilbur Mills) and it began to pay off with huge public works projects such as the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers impoundments. Those projects helped bring rural areas out of the grinding poverty that had held them down for decades.

Third, an amazing group of entrepreneurs (Sam Walton, J.B. Hunt, John and Don Tyson, Bill Dillard, Charles Murphy and others) saw their companies begin to take off in the 1960s and 1970s.

Fourth, two brothers from Grant County--Witt and Jack Stephens--built one of the largest investment banks not headquartered on Wall Street and had the financial knowledge to take ideas such as Walmart to the next level.

Arkansas will again have gained population when the results of the 2020 census are released. What are the keys to continued growth as I reach old age during the next two decades?

Growth will rest on Arkansans continuing to elect pragmatic governors, on the Legislature making solid investments in pre-K and higher education and, perhaps most importantly, on improved race relations.

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Editorial on 09/01/2019