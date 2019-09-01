Report says cuffed man pepper-sprayed

A North Little Rock police officer pepper-sprayed a man who was handcuffed in a hospital bed Friday night after the man tried to kick the officer and members of the medical staff, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Antonio Deshawn Jarrett, 29, on a charge of public intoxication, a report said. The officer initially took Jarrett to jail, but the jailers refused to accept him because he was "uncooperative and intoxicated," the report said.

The officer then took Jarrett to Baptist Health Center in North Little Rock, where he threatened and sexually harassed nurses, cursed loudly and yelled while waiting in the emergency room, and threatened to kill a security guard, the report said.

The officer handcuffed Jarrett so he could not use his arms, so Jarrett began thrashing his legs about, trying to break down the bed rails, the report said.

The officer wrote that he thought Jarrett might kick and injure someone, so the officer used pepper spray to subdue him, the report said.

Jarrett was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail on charges of terroristic threatening, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Driver, 31, accused of drinking, threats

A Sherwood man is accused of driving 85 mph in a 40 mph zone with an open container of alcohol in his car and threatening to "burn" the police officers who arrested him Friday, a report said.

Sherwood police arrested Christopher B. Watson, 31, on charges of fleeing, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, drinking in public and reckless driving, the report said.

The report said Watson refused to pull over for several miles as officers followed. He then fought the officers trying to put him in handcuffs and threatened to "burn" them, the report said.

Watson was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

