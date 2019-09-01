Road agency notes right-of-way gains

HOT SPRINGS -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation said it has acquired almost half of the right of way it needs to begin safety improvements on Arkansas 7, a project expected to go out for bid in November.

The project, covering 3.79 miles, spans Garland and Hot Spring counties. It is estimated to cost $7.8 million and is among several projects the state highway agency has underway in Garland County.

The highway agency said it has acquired 39 of the 91 right-of-way sections for the Arkansas 7 work. According to court records, the agency filed condemnation actions against two property owners last month.

