Roofing work to affect LR traffic 3 days

Roofing work at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock will require lane closings on LaHarpe Boulevard on three days in September, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound lane on LaHarpe Boulevard, which also is called Arkansas 10, will be closed east from State Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Additional lane closings in the same location will take place during the same hours on Sept. 9 and Sept. 20, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic cones. Eastbound traffic on LaHarpe intending to access Interstate 30 will need to detour on either State or Chester street onto West Fourth Street and then onto Cumberland Street.

Metro on 09/01/2019