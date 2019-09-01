Silk Road tough ride for cyclists

SILK CHAMPS Last week, Little Rock cycling super couple Ernie and Scotti Lechuga won the pairs division of the grueling Silk Road Mountain Race, a 1,056-mile slog through the remote mountains of Kyrgyzstan in central Asia.

The self-supported race started Aug. 17 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, and finished in the resort town of Cholpon Ata. The couple finished in nine days, 20 hours and 4 minutes, and rode through snow and rain. They carried their bikes up steep, rocky climbs, and spent one night in an abandoned horse barn and another in a shipping container.

In a post on her Facebook page describing the terrain, Scotti wrote: "The riders work for EVERY kilometer; there is no free speed. Downhills have boulders. Flat sections have washboards and headwinds. The mountain ascents were so steep we had to walk for hours pushing our bikes. At the top, you feel relief thinking about going downhill, but often the descent was trickier than the climb and took just as long."

A few hours after finishing, she posted: "[I]t feels like we just lived an alternate existence. Every emotion known to humanity, we felt. So many stories to tell about the @silkroadmountainrace ... I could write a book."

LONG RIDE Speaking of Arkansas cyclists on crazy rides, Jim Jacobs of Germantown, Tenn., passes along a curious item.

Jacobs, a native of Clarksville, sells vintage newspapers on eBay and came across a story about a father and daughter who pedaled a homemade tandem bicycle from Arkansas to Connecticut more than 120 years ago.

"From Little Rock on a Tandem," reads the headline from the April 14, 1896, edition of New York's Morning Advertiser. "Hiram F. Colley and his Daughter Halted Here Yesterday on Their Way to Winsted, Conn."

There's a drawing of Colley, his 17-year-old daughter Hattie and their bicycle made for two, which is loaded down with bags.

Their cross-country tale was also picked up by the Pine Bluff Daily Graphic, The Climax in Richmond, Ky., and the Cawker City Public Record in Cawker City, Kan.

The Advertiser's brief story below the picture of the Colleys says they left Little Rock in December on a bike "of Mr. Colley's own manufacture."

It continues: "The pair arrived in New York yesterday morning after an uneventful journey which lay mostly through the South. After a brief rest in a Greenwich street hotel they resumed their journey."

New Yorkers took notice.

"Going through the busy streets of the West Side they attracted considerable attention."

Colley told the Advertiser that he spent just 50 cents on bicycle maintenance during the trip, and that Hattie had gotten three marriage proposals.

She turned them all down, the story says.

email: sclancy@arkansasonline.com

