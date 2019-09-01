FOOTBALL

Lyon comes back, tops Missouri Baptist

Isaiah Bradford tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Lane Hickey with 7:07 remaining to give the Lyon Scots a 14-10 season-opening victory over Missouri Baptist at Pioneer Stadium in Batesville Saturday night.

After a scoreless first half, Missouri Baptist took a 10-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal by Landon Pickens and a 15-yard scoring pass from John Lux to Sergio Lopez.

Lyon’s comeback started with a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown by Randy Satterfield with 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Scots marched 80 yards on eight plays to take the lead.

Bradford was 13 of 25 for 153 yards and was intercepted twice. Hickey caught four passes for 70 yards. Satterfield caught five passes for 66 yards.

GOLF

Razorbacks fall to third at Carmel Cup

For the second consecutive day, Arkansas sophomore Julian Perico fired a 4-under 68 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Perico is one stroke out of the lead and is 8-under (136) for the tournament. Oklahoma’s Garrett Reband leads the tournament with a 9-under 135.

Arkansas is 15-under after round two and stands in third place with a 36-hole score of 705.

Oklahoma leads the tournament with a 699. Texas Tech turned in Saturday’s best round (-17) and moved into second with a 701.

Arkansas’s Tyson Reeder fired a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Saturday and is tied for 10th overall. Mason Overstreet shot a 1-under Saturday and is at 5-under 139.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas wins Hurricane Invitational

Abby Gray completed the two-mile course at the Hurricane Invitational in Tulsa in 12 minutes, 46 seconds in leading the Razorbacks to a first-place finish.

Arkansas claimed the title by scoring 28 points. Tulsa was second with 46 points.

Isabel Van Camp finished second (12:58) and Quinn Owen third (13:00) to complete Arkansas’s one-two-three finish.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Razorbacks second in Tulsa

Led by a fifth-place individual placing by Myles Richter, Arkansas took home the runner-up trophy at the Hurricane Invitational in Tulsa.

Oklahoma State won the meet with 36 points. Arkansas was second with 52.

Richter completed the course in 20:26. Carter Persyn finished ninth (20:34) and Josh Shearer tenth (20:35).

VOLLEYBALL

UCA wins Georgetown Tournament

The University of Central Arkansas improved to 4-0 with victories over Sacred Heart and host Georgetown in the Georgetown Tournament in Washington, D.C.

In the Sugar Bears’ victory (25-18, 25-21, 27-29, 25-22) over Sacred Heart, Abbie Harry led with 16 kills, while Madi Bowles added 13. Emily Doss had 16 digs and Bailey Washington added 27 assists for the Sugar Bears.

Harry led with 11 kills, Washington had 16 assists and Doss added 12 digs in UCA’s 25-16, 25-15, 25-19 victory over Georgetown in the championship match.

Arkansas rallies to top Montana State

Freshman Jillian Gillen made 26 kills as Arkansas rallied from a two-set deficit to knock off Montana State in final match of the Arkansas Classic in Fayetteville.

Gillen, Rachel Rippee and Gracie Ryan all came up with 13 digs. Rippee led the team with 31 assists; Ryan had 26.

Montana State won the first two sets 25-20 and 30-28 before Arkansas won the final three sets 25-15, 25-18, 15-13.

Arkansas State sweeps Belmont

Junior Peyton Uhlenhake came up with 18 kills, 9 digs and 3 aces Saturday in leading Arkansas State to a 3-0 victory over host Belmont in the Bruiser Showcase in Nashville, Tenn.

Julianna Cramer led Arkansas State with 21 assists while Malgorzata Andersohn came up with 20.

Lyon defeats Philander Smith, Rust

Michayla Shanks made 18 kills, 10 digs and served 5 aces in leading Lyon to a 3-1 victory over Philander Smith College in Little Rock.

Kaitlyn Jackson tallied 30 assists while Kendra Kelley and Gracen Ratliff added 16 and 14 kills, respectively.

Earlier in the day, Lyon defeated Rust College 3-0. Maggee Hobson led the Scots with eight kills while Elizabeth Bairett made nine assists.

Hendrix wins twice in St. Louis

Hendrix completed a three-match sweep in Bear Invitational in St. Louis on Saturday by winning matches against Webster and Westminster.

Hendrix (3-0) outlasted Webster 3-2 behind 20 digs and five aces from Molly Kingston. In a 3-0 victory over Westminster, Lauren Dwyer had a game-high 14 kills and Sesalie Satterwhite had 21 assists.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services