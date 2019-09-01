A Sweet Deal for Salon Treatments that Won't Break the Bank

There are still some people out there who have a standing weekly hair appointment, but that number is shrinking fast. Time and cost are two factors. Pulaski Technical School may be able to change that. Pulaski Tech is now part of the University of Arkansas, and they have a large cosmetology school at the Interstate 30 Campus.

Every Wednesday and Thursday they take walk-ins from 9 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. The students are there to learn their art, and their teachers are there to supervise. Students, faculty and staff receive these services at half-price, but the prices are extremely reasonable. A haircut is FREE! Shampoo and style is $7, coloring starts at $20 and they do permanents, waves, hair extensions and more. They also do manicures and pedicures and facials and more, all for way less than you would find in a salon.



They don't take appointments, but they have a large facility and my daughter walked right in and was seated.

She got her hair washed, colored and straightened.

They did an amazing job and both students were so nice. They took photos for their portfolios too.

One of the students is actually the daughter of my hair dresser, and I am sure she will be competition for her mom once she graduates.



What a wonderful service Pulaski Tech is providing. I think you should check it out--and if you have the means, tip the students--it isn't required, but if you get great service, I believe in tipping. This is a win-win for everyone!