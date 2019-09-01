Texan working on setting UA visit

ESPN 4-star basketball big man Eddie Lampkin had planned to officially visit the University of Arkansas in mid-October but now is considering moving up the visit.

"I was going to come to the Auburn game for my official, but right now I'm working on trying to move that because I'm wanting to make my decision a little earlier so I can get the recruiting process settled down early," Lampkin said.

Eddie Lampkin highlights arkansasonline.com/91lampkin

Lampkin, 6-10, 290 pounds, of Katy (Texas) Morton Ranch announced a top five of Arkansas, TCU, Texas A&M, Western Kentucky and Seton Hall on Aug. 1.

He and his mother officially visited TCU this weekend, and he has a visit planned to Texas A&M on Oct. 12.

Lampkin said Sept 21 is another date he might visit the Hogs. He cited his relationship with associate head coach Chris Crutchfield and Coach Eric Musselman's willingness to use big men for his desire to visit Arkansas.

"Me and coach Crutchfield have had like a close, close relationship when he was at Oklahoma, and I like Coach Musselman because he utilizes his bigs a lot, and I feel like I can come to Arkansas and dominate the SEC," Lampkin said.

He feels wanted at Arkansas while seeing a chance to help the program.

"They said they need me, and I could come in as a freshman and have a big impact and help them get to the tournament," he said.

Lampkin averaged 14.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks for the 28-7 Mavericks as a junior. His season-highs came in an 87-54 victory over Katy Mayde Creek when he had 25 points and 20 rebounds.

ESPN also rates him the No. 18 center in the nation and the No. 8 prospect in Texas for the 2020 class.

He and his mother will be eyeing the academics of a school while also seeing who can develop him over the next few years.

"Me and my mom want to make sure I'm straight with the academics, the school and my degree," he said. "Then a team that wants to win and the coaches have faith in me and help me play through my mistakes."

Lampkin, who has a 3.0 grade-point average, is impressed with the reputation of Arkansas' highly regarded Sam M. Walton College of Business.

"I know I want to do something in business," Lampkin said.

He's looking to make his college decision soon after visiting Texas A&M, but may go ahead and visit the Hogs for the Auburn game on Oct. 19.

"If I can't get a different date [to Arkansas], I'll just wait until after the Auburn game," he said.

Sports on 09/01/2019