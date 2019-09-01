Travelers sew up best record in Texas League

Donnie Walton doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Mike Ahmed homered as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-7 on Saturday night at Hodgetown Park in Amarillo, Texas.

The Travelers are assured of finishing the season with the Texas League's best record, something they have not accomplished since 1998. The Travelers can tie the franchise's best overall record by winning their final two regular-season games.

Arkansas and the Tulsa Drillers will play for the North Division title starting Wednesday. The first two games of the best-of-five series will be played at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Tulsa will host the remainder of the series.

The Travelers drew three bases-loaded walks in the fifth inning before Walton delivered a two-run double to right field. A run-scoring wild pitch capped the six-run inning to give Arkansas a 9-1 advantage.

Amarillo scored three runs in the ninth inning and had the potential tying run at the plate, but Edward Olivares lined out to right field to end the game.

Justin Dunn (9-5) struck out five in five innings to collect the victory. He allowed 2 runs, 5 hits and walked 2.

Amarillo starter Ronald Bolanos (8-5) gave up only one run in his only inning of work but was saddled with the loss.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI AMARILLO AB R H BI

Walton, ss 4 1 2 3 Trammell, cf 4 1 1 1

Kelenic, lf 4 1 1 0 Castillo, 2b 5 0 2 3

White, 1b 5 1 2 1 Olivares, rf 5 0 1 0

Lewis, dh 4 0 0 0 Miller, dh 3 0 0 0

Cowan, 2b 4 1 1 0 Torrens, c 4 0 1 0

Raleigh, c 4 1 0 1 Potts, 3b 4 2 2 1

Liberato, cf 4 2 2 1 Overstreet, 1b 4 1 1 0

Ahmed, 3b 4 2 2 2 Giron, ss 3 2 1 0

T.-Williams, rf 4 0 2 0 Reed, lf 4 1 1 1

TOTALS 37 9 12 8 totals 36 7 10 6

Arkansas 110 160 000 -- 9 12 1

Amarillo 010 010 203 -- 7 10 0

E -- Liberato. DP -- Arkansas 2, Amarillo 1. LOB -- Arkansas 8, Amarillo 5. 2B -- Walton 2, Liberato, Overstreet, Castillo. 3B -- Thompson-Williams. HR -- Ahmed (4), Potts (15). SF -- Walton. SB -- Olivares.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn W, 9-5 5 5 2 2 2 5

Anderson 2 2 2 0 0 1

Mills 1 0 0 0 0 1

Fletcher 1 3 3 3 1 0

AMARILLO IP H R ER BB SO

Bolanos L, 8-5 1 2 1 1 1 2

Kuzia 1 2 1 1 1 0

Leasher 21/3 4 7 7 4 1

Valdez 22/3 3 0 0 0 6

Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 0

Zunica 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP -- Fletcher, Valdez. Umpires -- Home: Olson; First: Gorman; Third: Carroll. Time -- 3:04. Attendance -- 7,150.

Sports on 09/01/2019