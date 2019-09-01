UAPB gives TCU test for 3 quarters

FORT WORTH -- Jalen Reagor, TCU's leading receiver last season, dropped three passes and muffed a punt return before making amends late in the third quarter to help the Horned Frogs pull away from the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 39-7 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Reagor ran past UAPB freshman cornerback Jordan Brown at the line of scrimmage to catch a 37-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Max Duggan to give the Horned Frogs a 29-7 lead.

Prior to Reagor's touchdown, he muffed a punt that was recovered by UAPB at the TCU 37. That set up the Golden Lions' only score, a 1-yard touchdown run by KeShawn Williams that cut TCU's lead to 22-7 with 1:31 to go in the third quarter. UAPB, which finished 2-9 last year, entered the game as a 53-point underdog.

TCU's defense was steady, picking off two UAPB passes and forcing 11 punts. The Horned Frogs had five drives stall inside the 20, setting up senior kicker Jonathan Song for a school-record-tying six field goals made. Former TCU kicker Jaden Oberkrom also made six field goals Oct. 20, 2012, against Texas Tech.

Senior receiver TreVontae Hights recorded his first 100-yard receiving game for TCU, finishing with eight catches for 108 yards. Hights had only six catches over his first three seasons.

TCU outgained UAPB 484-225 in total yards.

Shannon Patrick was 8-of-16 passing for 107 yards and 1 interception for UAPB. Taeyler Porter led the rushing attack with 48 yards on 14 carries, and Williams chipped in 9 runs for 44 yards and the Golden Lions' lone touchdown.

