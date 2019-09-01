Vision Testing

I am 61 years old and had my very first eye exam (other than those performed in elementary school) this past week. I know, I know, what was I thinking?! I have been blessed with good vision my whole life. I started wearing readers to read in my 40's and have advanced to 2.5 readers, but other than that, I can see pretty well. I have had Master Gardeners who were eye doctors or in a related field who have been after me for years to get my pressures tested, and have an eye appointment. I promised I would once I retired. It just took me a few months but I did it-- I went to the Jones Eye Institute at UAMS and what a breeze.

The first machine I sat behind could test my vision in one easy glance. Then I had to read the eye chart.

I am happy to say my distance vision is 20/20 and my close up vision only needs 2.25 readers, so I am doing well. The pressure was measured and it was perfect. They dilated my eyes and did a thorough exam and all came out great. I did have an eyelash growing backwards and they pulled it, but I didn't even feel it.



Since things went so swimmingly I figured they would tell me to come back in 5 years or so, but instead it was "AT YOUR AGE, you should come in every year". I guess I am at that age. I have always been impressed with UAMS and the Jones Eye Clinic was no different. Top-notch professional service, and I was in and out in 45 minutes. Driving was a bit wonky with the bright sunshine, but all in all an easy experience.

