BRADLEY R. GITZ: All racism, all the time

Despite warnings from moderates concerned about the 2020 electoral implications, the Democratic Party and the broader left for which it serves as political vehicle appears to be doubling down on identity politics.

Along these lines, we now have The New York Times' "1619 Project," which seeks to reinterpret American history with slavery (and thus racism) as the foundation that preceded even the founding.

One can argue whether The Times shapes leftist thought in America or simply follows it, but there is no doubt that it serves as an reliable codifier of leftist fads and fashions and as the primary disseminator of left orthodoxy. Following the ever-twisting woke party line can be difficult, even for the most devout, but The Times is always there to help.

About which, several observations:

First, the central premise of The Times' latest effort at identity-politics indoctrination--that Americans need to think more about the role of slavery in their history--is peculiar, to say the least.

As British journalist Dan Hannan noted, "Americans don't think enough about slavery? Seriously? As a frequent visitor to your country, I'd argue that you think of little else. ... All nations have their shameful episodes, and it is right to face up to them. But where on Earth does The New York Times get the impression that slavery is being overlooked? It dominates high school history lessons. It is the ultimate cause of the race-fixation in universities. Hollywood obsesses over it."

Per Hannan, one could be forgiven for believing that race as a concept has come to so dominate leftist thought as to crowd virtually everything else out. The central premise of identity politics--that race explains everything--has increasingly made everything about race.

And when everything is about race you see racism everywhere.

Second, the left's identity-politics embrace continues with remarkably little awareness of its tight linkage to the very white nationalism that it bemoans. Indeed, the left gets it precisely backwards by confusing independent and dependent variables--identity politics isn't so much a reluctant response to the rise of white nationalism in Donald Trump's America, but the primary cause of Trump's rise and its attendant white nationalist trappings.

To embrace identity politics is to play with fire in a truly multicultural nation, in the sense that one cannot encourage race consciousness on the part of some groups without encouraging race consciousness on the part of all. At some point the reckless playing of the race card and the efforts to make race the primary grounds for group grievances and redress was guaranteed to provoke a white backlash.

But the rise of white nationalism has failed to produce any reconsideration on the left of the dangers of the identity-politics approach to politics, let alone any soul-searching as to their responsibility for such an outcome. Apparently, for the left, the solution to the white nationalism provoked by identity politics is more identity politics, and thus a further slide into tribalism and tribal warfare.

Third, at the heart of identity politics is found the same assumption upon which the practice of slavery was built--that skin color determines who we are and our general lot in life. Ironically, those who babble on most about racism tend to be those who think race is the most important source of human identity and determinant of human flourishing.

Thus the fundamental contradiction--that the race consciousness which produced evils like slavery (and segregation and Jim Crow thereafter) can somehow be countered by encouraging more race consciousness; that racial categorization and reductionism can be employed for positive as well as negative ends.

As Jonah Goldberg put it, "The notion that all you need to know about a person is the color of their skin still strikes me as close to the definition of racism, whether you're talking about black people or white people or people of some other hue."

Ultimately, at the core of the identity-politics stratagem are notions of collective guilt (for whites) and collective victimhood (for everyone else) that are profoundly primitive and antithetical to the principles underlying the real American founding (as opposed to the false one identified by The Times).

An American creed based upon individual rights and equality before the law will not survive if status is to now be determined by group identity, and when you plug people into categories based on race and ethnicity you can't help but deny them human agency and individuality.

Finally, there is the sheer banality of it all, of our endless fixation upon race and racism that leaves our political discourse sterile and cramped and downright boring.

It is, after all, difficult to have a serious national conversation about race when the left has already written the cartoon-like script and permits no deviation from it.

Contrary to the obsessions of identity politics, race doesn't determine who we are. And it doesn't come even close to defining our history as a nation, either.

So how about we go a different route than the one The Times is suggesting? How about we talk less rather than more about race, just this once, just for a change of pace?

And see how it goes.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.

Editorial on 09/02/2019