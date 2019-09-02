Bahamians hunker down as Dorian hits

Anastacia Makey (right) waits with her family and others Sunday inside a church in Freeport, Bahamas, that is set up as a shelter from Hurricane Dorian.

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas -- Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas as a Category 5 storm Sunday, with its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs, overturning cars and tearing down power lines as hundreds of people hunkered down in schools, churches and shelters.

Dorian hit Elbow Cay in the Abaco islands Sunday at 11:40 a.m. CDT, then made a second landfall near Marsh Harbour at 1 p.m. CDT, after authorities made last-minute pleas for those in low-lying areas to evacuate.

The slow-crawling storm is forecast to turn sharply and skirt toward the U.S. coast, staying just off Florida and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday and then buffeting South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.

With its maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and gusts up to 220 mph, Dorian tied the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to make landfall, equaling the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before the storms were named.

The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph winds. That storm did not make landfall at that strength.

"Catastrophic conditions" were reported in the Abaco islands, with a storm surge of 18-23 feet. Dorian was expected to cross Grand Bahama island later in the day "with all its fury," the National Hurricane Center said. The hurricane was moving to the west at 6 mph.

"It's devastating," said Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. "There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported."

In the northern stretches of the archipelago, hotels closed, residents boarded up homes and officials hired boats to move people to bigger islands.

Video that Jibrilu and government spokesman Kevin Harris said was sent by Abaco residents showed homes missing parts of their roofs, downed power lines, and smashed and overturned cars. One showed floodwaters rushing through the streets of an unidentified town at nearly the height of a car roof.

According to the Nassau Guardian, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis called it "probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people."

"As a physician, I have been trained to withstand many things -- but never anything like this," Minnis said during a news conference. "This is a deadly storm and a monster storm."

Earlier, Minnis had warned that anyone who did not evacuate was "in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence."

The government opened 14 shelters across the Bahamas. Dozens of people ignored evacuation orders, officials said.

"The end could be fatal," said Samuel Butler, assistant police commissioner. "We ask you, we beg you, we plead with you to get to a place of safety."

Minnis had ominous words for those who had not sought shelter.

"I hope this is not the last time they will hear my voice," he said. "And may God be with them."

He continued: "I can say that in the Marsh Harbour area of Abaco, parts of it is already underwater, and in some areas you cannot tell the difference as to the beginning of the street or where the ocean begins."

Low-lying Marsh Harbour, the largest town in the Abacos, faced storm surges. Officials said the Mudds, a shantytown of Haitian immigrants, was severely damaged. Roofs were blown off hotels and homes. A video surfaced of one man begging for help as it rained inside his home.

"And they have not yet been hit by the brunt of the storm," Minnis said.

Dorian's strike on the northern Bahamas, officials and witnesses said, appeared to be a catastrophe in the making, with wind speeds accelerating just as the storm slowed and began what is expected to be a prolonged assault. Residents of the northern Abaco islands and Grand Bahama -- including villagers who stayed put on low-lying cays -- were hunkering down for a siege that could see some parts of the nation of nearly 400,000 people withstand hurricane conditions for two days.

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain, in addition to the winds and storm surge, said meteorologist Ryan Maue.

Shelters in the Abaco islands are full, said Louby Georges, director of international affairs for Human Rights Bahamas. Many of Marsh Harbour's poorer residents had sought refuge in churches, but those churches were not on the list of government shelters to receive food and water. Georges expressed concern that those residents would run out of supplies.

"My guy at St. Francis Church said there is no drinking water," Georges said in a telephone interview from Nassau, the Bahamian capital. "There are no trained emergency personnel with them."

Harris said Dorian could affect 73,000 residents and 21,000 homes. Authorities closed airports for the Abaco islands, Grand Bahama and Bimini, but Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau stayed open.

CONCERNS FOR U.S.

There were indications that the slow-moving Dorian would veer sharply northeastward after passing the Bahamas and track up the Southeast coastline of the U.S. But authorities warned that even if its core did not make U.S. landfall, the potent storm would likely hammer the coast with powerful winds and heavy surf.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of the entire coast of the state amid Dorian's threat. The order, which covers about 830,000 people, goes into effect at noon today, when state troopers will begin reversing lanes so they all head inland on major coastal highways.

"We can't make everybody happy," McMaster said. "But we believe we can keep everyone alive."

Authorities in Florida also ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane watch for Florida's East Coast from Deerfield Beach, in Broward County, north to the Volusia and Brevard county line. The same area was put under a storm surge watch. Lake Okeechobee was under a tropical storm watch.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned the state's densely populated Atlantic coast: "We're not out of the woods yet."

He suspended tolls on the Florida Turnpike and other roads, including Alligator Alley, from Fort Lauderdale to Naples, to keep traffic flowing for evacuees.

Mandatory evacuation orders for low-lying and flood-prone areas and mobile homes were in effect starting either Sunday or today from Palm Beach County north to at least the Daytona Beach area, and some counties to the north issued voluntary evacuation notices. Weekend traffic was light in Florida despite those orders, unlike during the chaotic run-up to Hurricane Irma in 2017, when the unusually broad storm menaced the entire state.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Dorian is forecast to be 40 to 50 miles off the Florida coast with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west.

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham urged residents not to bet on safety just because the specific forecast track has the storm just a bit offshore. Don't focus on the track, he said, but on the larger cone of possibility that includes landfall.

Complicating matters is that with every new forecast, "we keep nudging [Dorian's track] a little bit to the left," which is closer to the Florida coast, Graham said.

Dorian is a powerful but small storm with winds that on Sunday extended only 29 miles to the west, but they are expected to expand. That makes forecasting its path delicate and difficult.

President Donald Trump already declared a state of emergency and was briefed about what he called a "monstrous" storm.

"We don't know where it's going to hit, but we have an idea, probably a little bit different than the original course," Trump said. "But it can change its course again and it can go back more toward Florida."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the state could see heavy rain, winds and floods.

