Benton County marriage licenses

Aug. 22

Caleb Samuel Maine, 23, Decatur, and Amber Christine Roderick, 24, Siloam Springs

Derek Michael Richard, 24, Rogers, and Allison Marie Glasco, 27, Los Alamos, N.M.

Farrel Ace Stark, 54, Rogers, and Kimberly Dawn Wagner, 43, Pleasant View, Tenn.

Erwin Eduardo Tager Caravantes, 46, and Dalia Maydee Hernandez, 45, both of Bentonville

Anthony Lee Tiller, 41, and Nadine Yvonne Weathers, 44, both of Rogers

Hugh Anthony Toner, 55, Sydney, Canada, and Sandra Marie Toner, 53, Georges River, Canada

Jason Matthew Wood, 38, and Crystal Gayle Latham, 40, both of Bentonville

Aug. 23

Tomaz Ballesteros, 27, and Eloisa Ortega-Hernandez, 23, both of Centerton

Jerry Douglas Barnett, 47, and Angela Heather Nutt, 43, both of Bentonville

Kendall Kail Birkes, 25, and Angelica Marie Fields, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Joshua Wayne Branham, 32, and Jessica Michele Garcia, 30, both of Pea Ridge

Kaleb Aaron Buttry, 21, and Brianna Rene Bolen, 19, both of Cave Springs

Aaron Scott Cook, 35, and Chelsea Rae Peters, 28, both of Cherryvale, Kan.

Thomas Elias Cunningham III, 24, and Cynthia Renee Escalante, 26, both of Lowell

Randall Allen Fanning, 36, Pea Ridge, and Carrie Lynn Trotter, 34 Garfield

Reid Adam Garner, 34, Rogers, and Jessie Nicole Richardson, 32, Bentonville

Mauro Alfredo Guzman Miranda, 24, and Caty Maricela Hernandez Izara, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Nicholas Alan Hargrove, 40, Pea Ridge, and Emmily Brooke Graham, 28, Mountain View, Mo.

John Anthony Martin, 29, and Cheyenne Elizabeth Cox, 28, both of Rogers

Brian Michael Miller, 27, Bella Vista, and Nicole Ledawn Terry, 26, Rogers

Justin Lee Murders, 31, Ozark, and Abigail Rebekah Humphrey, 28, Rogers

Gary Lee Nolff, 62, and Dawn Lynn Martinez, 60, both of Rogers

Oscar Alberto Orellana-Martinez, 25, and Samantha Alicia Magana, 21, both of Lowell

Jordan Dale Raymond Pickard, 22, Rogers, and Sabrina Ann Preas, 23, Garfield

Santiago Vanegas Arbelaez, 23, and Gwendolyn Mackenzie Anderson, 23, both of Rogers

Trent Alan Wallis, 27, and April Cassandra Mask, 29, both of Rogers

Aug. 26

Sean Delano Allen, 49, and Teresa Jane Wolfe, 51, both of Siloam Springs

Edgardo Amezcua, 24, Bentonville, and Christina Kay Mitropoulos, 23, Gravette

Gabriel Ariel Arenado, 22, and Gabriela Barajas, 25, both of Bentonville

Nick Bradley Brown, 38, and Karen Marie Tingley, 39, both of Sand Springs, Okla.

Johnny Edward Colwell, 27, and Melanie Shilo Brown, 40, both of Sapulpa Okla.

Cesar Gustavo Del Bianco, 47, and Angela Grace Ainsworth, 48, both of Rogers

Rafael Graciano, 24, and Russelle Francheska Bajar Cuestas, 21, both of Centerton

Sylas William Hackett, 22, and Sydney Jo Arnold, 22, both of Bella Vista

Jose Alberto Leiva, 37, and Nixa Juditt Leiva, 53, both of Siloam Springs

Eric Matthew Phillips, 46, and Sara Denice Smotherman, 44, both of Rogers

Herber Alexander Rodriguez-Mauricio, 43, and Martha Luz Alvarez-Siguenza, 44, both of Rogers

Pierre Jhoalmo Sandoval, 34, Rogers, and Maria Alejandra Gonzalez Sanchez, 23, Springdale

Daniel Jay Sigourney, 29, and Amanda Lea Hanna, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Juan Carlos Vargas Ortiz, 40, and Maria Dolores Morales Urvano, 53, both of Rogers

Aug. 27

William Raymond Adams Jr., 68, and Ellise Necia Hoffman, 56, both of Bella Vista

Verlin Lee Beachy, 22, and Sharon F. Detweiler, 20, both of Gentry

William Howard Clark Jr., 62, and Heidi Schmidt, 48, both of Siloam Springs

Christopher Douglas Donahue, 51, and Candice Marie Knapp, 49, both of Bentonville

Blake Thomas Kendrick, 30, and Ashley Dawn Justice, 25, both of Centerton

Fabian Alexander Maciel, 28, and Nayeli Tarin, 26, both of Gentry

Kevin Don Schmid, 66, and Edita Abadilla, 46, both of Lowell

Aug. 28

Nathan William James Fields, 40, Fayetteville, and Lindsay Nicole Custer, 37, Bentonville

Scott Craig Johnson, 64, and Rachel Mae Laursen, 77, both of Bella Vista

Christopher Charles Kelsey, 30, and Sierra Dawn Henderson, 25, both of Cave Springs

Robert Elvin Lee Lawler, 26, and Laura Anne Randel, 21, both of Centerton

Isael Antonio Morales Regalado, 38, and Diana Soto Torres, 27, both of Bethel Heights

Pablo Mota Arroyo, 43, and Janeth Montoya, 36, both of Bethel Heights

NW News on 09/02/2019