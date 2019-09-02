Benton County marriage licenses

Aug. 22
Caleb Samuel Maine, 23, Decatur, and Amber Christine Roderick, 24, Siloam Springs
Derek Michael Richard, 24, Rogers, and Allison Marie Glasco, 27, Los Alamos, N.M.
Farrel Ace Stark, 54, Rogers, and Kimberly Dawn Wagner, 43, Pleasant View, Tenn.
Erwin Eduardo Tager Caravantes, 46, and Dalia Maydee Hernandez, 45, both of Bentonville
Anthony Lee Tiller, 41, and Nadine Yvonne Weathers, 44, both of Rogers
Hugh Anthony Toner, 55, Sydney, Canada, and Sandra Marie Toner, 53, Georges River, Canada
Jason Matthew Wood, 38, and Crystal Gayle Latham, 40, both of Bentonville
Aug. 23
Tomaz Ballesteros, 27, and Eloisa Ortega-Hernandez, 23, both of Centerton
Jerry Douglas Barnett, 47, and Angela Heather Nutt, 43, both of Bentonville
Kendall Kail Birkes, 25, and Angelica Marie Fields, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Joshua Wayne Branham, 32, and Jessica Michele Garcia, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Kaleb Aaron Buttry, 21, and Brianna Rene Bolen, 19, both of Cave Springs
Aaron Scott Cook, 35, and Chelsea Rae Peters, 28, both of Cherryvale, Kan.
Thomas Elias Cunningham III, 24, and Cynthia Renee Escalante, 26, both of Lowell
Randall Allen Fanning, 36, Pea Ridge, and Carrie Lynn Trotter, 34 Garfield
Reid Adam Garner, 34, Rogers, and Jessie Nicole Richardson, 32, Bentonville
Mauro Alfredo Guzman Miranda, 24, and Caty Maricela Hernandez Izara, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Nicholas Alan Hargrove, 40, Pea Ridge, and Emmily Brooke Graham, 28, Mountain View, Mo.
John Anthony Martin, 29, and Cheyenne Elizabeth Cox, 28, both of Rogers
Brian Michael Miller, 27, Bella Vista, and Nicole Ledawn Terry, 26, Rogers
Justin Lee Murders, 31, Ozark, and Abigail Rebekah Humphrey, 28, Rogers
Gary Lee Nolff, 62, and Dawn Lynn Martinez, 60, both of Rogers
Oscar Alberto Orellana-Martinez, 25, and Samantha Alicia Magana, 21, both of Lowell
Jordan Dale Raymond Pickard, 22, Rogers, and Sabrina Ann Preas, 23, Garfield
Santiago Vanegas Arbelaez, 23, and Gwendolyn Mackenzie Anderson, 23, both of Rogers
Trent Alan Wallis, 27, and April Cassandra Mask, 29, both of Rogers
Aug. 26
Sean Delano Allen, 49, and Teresa Jane Wolfe, 51, both of Siloam Springs
Edgardo Amezcua, 24, Bentonville, and Christina Kay Mitropoulos, 23, Gravette
Gabriel Ariel Arenado, 22, and Gabriela Barajas, 25, both of Bentonville
Nick Bradley Brown, 38, and Karen Marie Tingley, 39, both of Sand Springs, Okla.
Johnny Edward Colwell, 27, and Melanie Shilo Brown, 40, both of Sapulpa Okla.
Cesar Gustavo Del Bianco, 47, and Angela Grace Ainsworth, 48, both of Rogers
Rafael Graciano, 24, and Russelle Francheska Bajar Cuestas, 21, both of Centerton
Sylas William Hackett, 22, and Sydney Jo Arnold, 22, both of Bella Vista
Jose Alberto Leiva, 37, and Nixa Juditt Leiva, 53, both of Siloam Springs
Eric Matthew Phillips, 46, and Sara Denice Smotherman, 44, both of Rogers
Herber Alexander Rodriguez-Mauricio, 43, and Martha Luz Alvarez-Siguenza, 44, both of Rogers
Pierre Jhoalmo Sandoval, 34, Rogers, and Maria Alejandra Gonzalez Sanchez, 23, Springdale
Daniel Jay Sigourney, 29, and Amanda Lea Hanna, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Juan Carlos Vargas Ortiz, 40, and Maria Dolores Morales Urvano, 53, both of Rogers
Aug. 27
William Raymond Adams Jr., 68, and Ellise Necia Hoffman, 56, both of Bella Vista
Verlin Lee Beachy, 22, and Sharon F. Detweiler, 20, both of Gentry
William Howard Clark Jr., 62, and Heidi Schmidt, 48, both of Siloam Springs
Christopher Douglas Donahue, 51, and Candice Marie Knapp, 49, both of Bentonville
Blake Thomas Kendrick, 30, and Ashley Dawn Justice, 25, both of Centerton
Fabian Alexander Maciel, 28, and Nayeli Tarin, 26, both of Gentry
Kevin Don Schmid, 66, and Edita Abadilla, 46, both of Lowell
Aug. 28
Nathan William James Fields, 40, Fayetteville, and Lindsay Nicole Custer, 37, Bentonville
Scott Craig Johnson, 64, and Rachel Mae Laursen, 77, both of Bella Vista
Christopher Charles Kelsey, 30, and Sierra Dawn Henderson, 25, both of Cave Springs
Robert Elvin Lee Lawler, 26, and Laura Anne Randel, 21, both of Centerton
Isael Antonio Morales Regalado, 38, and Diana Soto Torres, 27, both of Bethel Heights
Pablo Mota Arroyo, 43, and Janeth Montoya, 36, both of Bethel Heights
