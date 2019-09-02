Defending champ Djokovic drops out with bad shoulder

Defending champion and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic walks off the court Sunday after retiring because of pain in his left shoulder during his match against Stan Wawrinka during the fourth round of the U.S. Open in New York.

NEW YORK -- Defending champion and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic's stay at the U.S. Open ended abruptly when he stopped playing during his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka on Sunday night because of pain in his left shoulder.

Djokovic was trailing 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 and being thoroughly outplayed when he retired from the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, shaking his head as he walked over to the chair umpire to say he was conceding.

Some spectators booed as he left the arena floor to head to the locker room. Djokovic responded with a thumbs-up.

"I'm sorry for the crowd. Obviously they came to see a full match and just wasn't to be," Djokovic said at his news conference. "I mean, a lot of people didn't know what's happening, so you cannot blame them."

The 32-year-old Serb explained that he had been "taking different stuff to kill the pain instantly; sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

"The pain was constant for weeks now," Djokovic said.

Serena Williams was injured Sunday when she rolled her right ankle during the second set of her victory over No. 22-seed Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4.

The good news for her was that No. 2 Ashleigh Barty and No. 3 Karolina Pliskova both exited her side of the bracket Sunday.

Djokovic had won 36 of his past 37 Grand Slam matches, and four of the last five major titles, in one of the most dominant stretches this sport has seen. That had pushed his Slam trophy total to 16, moving within four of Roger Federer's record 20, and within two of Rafael Nadal's 18.

He also had been 11-0 in fourth-rounders at Flushing Meadows.

"It's never the way you want to finish the match," said Wawrinka, who will face No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. "I feel sorry for Novak."

Djokovic began complaining about his left shoulder during a second-round victory on Wednesday, when he repeatedly got massaged by a trainer during changeovers.

He won his next match Friday, looking good and declaring his shoulder much improved, although he refused to disclose any details of the injury or what type of treatment he had received.

While Djokovic is a righty, he uses his left arm for the ball tosses on his serves and to grip the racket for his two-fisted backhands.

His bid for a fourth U.S. Open championship suddenly dissipated Sunday at the conclusion of what for him amounted to a listless and ineffective effort.

Against Wawrinka, a three-time major champion himself, Djokovic never quite had the usual verve on his shots or range on his formidable service returns. He was out of sorts on all manner of shots, accumulating 30 unforced errors and only 12 winners through the first two sets.

He managed to lead 3-0 and 4-1 in the second set, but that was just about all he had in him. Soon he was trying to take shortcuts to avoid lengthy points, and nothing was working.

When that set ended, Djokovic had a trainer on for a massage, but soon thereafter, his title defense was over.

Djokovic entered the night with a 19-5 head-to-head edge against Wawrinka across their careers. This, though, was their first meeting since the 2016 U.S. Open final, won by Wawrinka.

This scuttles the possibility of a semifinal between Djokovic and Federer, which would have been a rematch of their historic Wimbledon final in July. Djokovic won that one in an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker after nearly five hours.

Serena, who turns 38 this month, appeared to be cruising along to a straightforward victory when she took an awkward step while up at the net for a volley. She tumbled to the ground and sat there, cross-legged, right in the middle of Arthur Ashe Stadium for a few moments.

Williams has dealt with various health issues all season, including one that ended her stay at the Australian Open.

She immediately asked for a trainer, who added tape to her lower right leg and foot during a medical timeout at the ensuing changeover.

Williams ended things by raising both arms after smacking an ace at 118 mph, her fastest of the afternoon, punctuating an overpowering performance that included 38 winners to Martic's 11.

Wang Qiang, who never had played in the fourth round at a major until Sunday, advanced by surprising French Open champion Barty 6-2, 6-4. Williams plays Wang on Tuesday.

Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up, went home with a 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-5 loss after nearly 2½ hours against 16th-seeded Johanna Konta of Britain. Konta will now meet No. 5 Elina Svitolina, who got past Madison Keys 7-5-6-4 Sunday night.

Earlier Sunday, Roger Federer kept up his recent surge, dominating No. 15 seed David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 in just 79 minutes. That's one fewer minute than it took him to put together a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 win against Dan Evans in the previous round.

Federer next takes on Grigor Dimitrov, a two-time major semifinalist who is unseeded at Flushing Meadows.

