Everyone should play best of 3 in Slams

NEW YORK -- Women have been running the full Boston Marathon since the late 1960s. Girls stopped playing six-on-six and half-court high school basketball in the early 1990s. Why then do women still play best-of-three sets in Grand Slam tennis tournaments while men play five?

The answer is quite simple: tradition and sexism.

And that is why it is time to stop. It's time for women and men to play the same number of sets in Grand Slams, just like they do on the rest of the tour where all matches are three sets. This seems to be the growing opinion of a number of tennis players and greats, including Billie Jean King, the player who led the charge for women and men to get equal pay in Grand Slam events when she threatened to boycott the U.S. Open in 1973.

"I want the men's and women's matches to have the same format, which will reduce confusion for the fans, especially the younger fans," King told Newsday in an email on Friday. "Sometimes not taking a risk is a bigger risk, and I think a change in this format would benefit tennis. For the health of our players, the management of our tournaments and the enjoyment of our fans, I feel it is best to get all men's and women's tournaments on the same page and two out of three sets is the way to go."

Yes, there are multiple reasons to have men and women play three sets in Grand Slams.

Tennis, an industry leader in gender pay equity, does a grand disservice to women when it continues to have them play fewer number of sets than the men in their premiere events. The tradition perpetuates offensive beliefs about women being the weaker sex and reinforces repressive ideals of what is feminine -- slender as opposed to powerful, glowing as opposed to sweat-drenched.

But the worst thing that this lack of set parity does is reinforce arguments that women don't deserve equal prize money to men because they just don't work as hard.

Never mind that the majority of a work a player does to get to the top of his or her game takes place in practice and preparation, not during a match. I am guaranteed to get at least three livid emails complaining about equal pay for equal work every time I write something about the pay parity in tennis.

But it's not just the women who would benefit from this change. Playing five sets in this era of power is not a good thing on the men as it puts incredible pressure on bodies and leads to injuries.

Take Rafael Nadal's run to last year's U.S. Open semifinals. Nadal played four-set matches in the third and fourth rounds. He then won a five-setter in quarterfinals against Dominic Thiem that didn't end until after 2 a.m. Two days later he was forced to retire in the second set of his semifinal against Juan Martin del Potro when his knees -- which had obviously seen a lot of miles in the past couple days -- started giving him trouble.

Shortened matches may also help the sport's popularity. Though traditionalists may like to talk about marathon five-setters, the truth is very few people can sit through them.

Several compromises have been batted around. One is to have players of both sexes play best of three until the quarterfinals and then both would play best of five. Another is to have everyone play best of three but eliminate the tiebreaker for the final set.

Both Serena and Venus Williams, who led the charge for equal pay, have repeatedly said they are willing to play best of five.

"I totally could play best of five," Serena Williams said several years ago at the U.S. Open. "But [it] doesn't matter to me. Best of five, best of seven, whatever."

Whatever. As long as they are the same. It's time for tennis to stop sending a message to young girls that in the greatest of all tennis tournaments, they are inferior.

Sports on 09/02/2019