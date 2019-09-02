Forrest City man arrested in killing

One man is dead and a second is in custody after a fight outside a Lee County nightclub, an Arkansas State Police release said.

Tony O. Brown, 41, of Pine Bluff was shot and killed about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after fighting with Alfred D. Johnson, 49, of Forrest City near the J&J Lounge, the release said. Brown died at the scene.

The nightclub is at 8271 Arkansas 1 in the Haynes Community between Marianna and Forrest City. The Lee County sheriff's office asked the Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation.

State police said Brown and Johnson were in an altercation that had escalated over a period of hours before the shooting.

State police arrested Johnson on a charge of first-degree murder Sunday afternoon, the release said. Johnson was in the Lee County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond Sunday.

Brown's body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, the release said.

