Leclerc gets 1st F1 victory, shows poise at Belgian GP

Charles Leclerc of Monaco (center) lifts the trophy after winning the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton of Britain (left) finished second and Valtteri Bottas of Finland (right) finished third.

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- While four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel continues to struggle, his young teammate Charles Leclerc is emerging as Ferrari's No. 1 driver.

Leclerc, 21, clinched the first Formula One victory of what is widely expected to be a stellar career at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Vettel finished fourth despite starting second on the grid behind Leclerc.

Vettel is now 21 races without a win. Leclerc has one in just his 13th race for Ferrari and only his second season in F1.

He leads Vettel 3-1 in pole positions, and 6-0 in qualifying over the past six races. He showed great poise and nerve to hold off championship leader and five-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton late in Sunday's race.

"His results speak for themselves," Hamilton said. "It's not easy for any driver to jump into a top team like Ferrari against a four-time world champion, with much more experience, and then to continuously out-perform, out-qualify and out-drive [him]."

Leclerc also gave Ferrari its first win since former driver Kimi Raikkonen's victory at the U.S. Grand Prix last October.

Vettel's last win came at last season's Belgian GP. He is fourth in the championship and a massive 99 points behind Hamilton, having led and lost the past two championships to the British driver.

Although Leclerc is fifth overall, he would have won in Bahrain earlier this season if not for a late engine failure out of his control.

He is confident he can be a title contender next season on ability alone.

"If I feel like I'm ready to be challenging for a world title, in the end I have the car and the team for it. We obviously need to work because we are struggling a bit compared to Mercedes," he said. "Yes, I have got a lot to learn but I feel ready. Otherwise I shouldn't be in the seat I am in today."

On Sunday, he held off Hamilton by 0.981 seconds.

Hamilton clearly rates Leclerc extremely highly.

"I was trying to keep up with him but he was very strong. Ultimately he did a superb job," Hamilton said. "I look forward to seeing his growth and racing [against] him."

Leclerc dedicated his win to French driver Anthoine Hubert, who died Saturday following a heavy crash during an F2 race held on the same track. Drivers paid their respects on Sunday.

Leclerk looked back to his karting days with Hubert in France.

"There was him, Esteban [Ocon], Pierre [Gasly] and myself," Leclerc said. "We were four kids dreaming of Formula One, we've grown up together in karting for many years."

Moments after winning, Leclerc pointed to the sky and then to Hubert's name written on the side of his car.

"To lose him yesterday was a big shock for me," Leclerc said. "It was a very sad day and difficult to enjoy it fully today."

A ninth win of the season and 82nd overall eluded Hamilton. But he extended his championship lead over Valtteri Bottas to 65 points because his Mercedes teammate was third, finishing ahead of Vettel.

Sports on 09/02/2019