Police Beat

Motorcyclist hits 120 mph in chase

A motorcyclist fleeing Arkansas State Police in the Little Rock area on Sunday morning drove 120 mph in a 65 mph zone, an arrest report said.

An Arkansas State Police trooper noticed a fictitious license plate on a motorcycle and, when he signaled the rider to pull over, the suspect fled, the report said. The trooper said the motorcyclist ran multiple red lights and stop signs, and he passed other vehicles on double-yellow lines.

When the suspect -- Jon Blake Bodiford, 41, of Hot Springs -- was arrested near Martin Luther King Jr. and West Daisy L. Gatson Bates drives, he had no proof of insurance, the report said.

Bodiford was in the Pulaski County jail without bond as of Sunday evening facing seven traffic charges, according to the jail's roster.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Kids threatened in home break-in

A Little Rock woman was arrested Sunday after a Jacksonville home was broken into and the children inside were threatened, an arrest report said.

Crystal Gale Sandlin, 31, was arrested early Sunday morning near the 1100 block of Graham Road in Jacksonville. Residents of a house in the area said she broke in and told them she would "see that the ... bastard children will die along with everyone else in the house," the report said.

Officers noted that the residence's front door was kicked in.

Sandlin was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal trespassing and second-degree terroristic threatening, the report said. She was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of an $8,000 bond as of Sunday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Man charged with assault at hospital

A Little Rock man was arrested at CHI St. Vincent's Infirmary on Sunday morning after police said they saw him spitting on a security guard and threatening to injure responding officers with their own weapons, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police saw Lamont Taylor, 59, spitting on security officers at the hospital just after midnight Sunday, the report said. When officers arrested him, Taylor threatened to use the officers' weapons against them, the officers said.

Taylor was in the Pulaski County jail without bond Sunday evening facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree terroristic threatening, the jail's roster said.

Metro on 09/02/2019