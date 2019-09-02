NLR's downtown library in debt, on chopping block

For all of the positives to North Little Rock having a library in its rapidly redeveloping downtown, the financial reality says it's becoming less feasible to keep the Argenta library open.

Mayor Joe Smith announced at last week's City Council meeting that he is recommending the Argenta Branch of the William F. Laman Public Library System be closed, likely next year, because of how its cost is hurting the library's system's main branch.

The Argenta library, which opened in April 2014 at 420 Main St. inside a former post office, carries a debt of more than $2.2 million from two bonds used to purchase the 15,000-square-foot building and convert it into a modern-day library. The library system's annual payment is about $417,000 on that debt, which will last into 2025.

Laman Library is independent and doesn't receive city funding for its operations.

While the Argenta library isn't in immediate danger of shutting down, Smith said in a later interview, the debt payment just isn't affordable any more.

"They're going to be ok with their cash flow until next summer," Smith said. "That gives me six to eight months to come up with ideas. And I have some ideas, as far as economic development uses, for that property.

"The reason I mentioned it at the council meeting was to get it on the street that there's an opportunity there," Smith said.

[NEWSLETTER: Sign up for the Week in North Little Rock email at arkansasonline.com/emails]

Looking ahead to a five-year budget forecast, the library system's board of trustees voted in June to reduce this year's expenditures by $67,100 to help address the problem, revising this year's budget to $3.68 million. Library revenue and expenses have been holding steady, but the belt-tightening wasn't going to be enough going forward, said Crystal Gates, who became the library's executive director in September 2015.

"It's costing us in that we can't develop a reserve fund because the budget is so tight and we're using all of our resources to provide services in both locations," Gates said about the debt problem. "We can't put money into an emergency fund like we want to do. That's really a half-million dollars a year out of the budget going toward the debt.

"We're constantly looking to make better decisions about what books we pick and what services we provide and what hours we need," Gates said. "All of those are small [cost] adjustments we can make at this point, but that does not add up to $400,000. [The debt payment] is a stranglehold on what we could be doing if we didn't have that."

Laman Library, 2801 Orange St., needs new carpeting, but a recent estimate was a half-million dollars, Gates said. A bid to update the library's security system was more than $100,000, Gates said.

"We just couldn't do that," she said. "We know going forward we will have some big expenses in maintaining and investing in our buildings. When you're paying 400-something thousand dollars on debt, we just can't do all that."

The Argenta library's difficulties aren't new. The branch first put the library system into financial difficulty in late 2014, just months after opening, leading to staff layoffs, a reduction in library hours and elimination of traveling exhibits and some programs. The city stepped up to help by restructuring the library's debt and extending the payoff dates by two years.

"Things have finally caught back up with us again," Smith said last week.

VARIETY OF OPTIONS

While no final decisions have been made, repurposing the Argenta library could be difficult. The former post office building, built in 1931, is on the National Register of Historic Places and within the Argenta Historic District, meaning certain guidelines would have to be followed for redevelopment.

But all options will be looked at, said city Communications Director Nathan Hamilton.

"Right now, everything is on the table and there are no bad ideas," Hamilton said.

A selling point can be the library's proximity to the $5.36 million, city-owned Argenta Plaza, between Fifth and Sixth streets, and the campus-like atmosphere that Smith says the plaza will bring to downtown. The plaza will be joined by the five-story, $17 million First Orion office building on the plaza's east side and the $8.37 million 600 Main Building to its north -- all under construction.

"Everybody wants to be part of that campus feel," Smith said. "That Google atmosphere of working in a campus atmosphere."

The Argenta branch also serves a growing residential base downtown, plus North Little Rock residents who work in neighboring Little Rock, Gates said. The Argenta branch had 60,636 patrons in 2018, while the main library had 314,899, she said.

"Some of those 60,000 come to both locations already," Gates said. "If we close Argenta, I think we would definitely lose some of those people. A lot of it is local traffic from people who live in the downtown Argenta area. And we get quite a few between 5:30 and 6 [p.m.] right before they close, folks who work in Little Rock but live in Park Hill or Lakewood. They stop at the Argenta library on their way home because it's convenient. They might stop at Laman if Argenta was not there, but I don't know that."

Right now, the city's options include making no changes, closing the library and selling the building, or giving the building to city government to use for city offices, Smith said.

"It could be an event center," Smith said. "I think it would make a beautiful arts center or art museum.

"We've had two or three different companies talk to us about wanting land to build a new building and we don't have it," he said. "We'll call them back and say that we've got this building. I have two companies in my mind that I personally will call and tell them this building is available. I see a lot of potential in that building."

If the downtown branch closes, the library's nine employees would shift to the main library, Gates said, though losing that downtown branch would be hard on all involved, she added.

"Logically, they understand the financials," Gates said of the branch's staff. "They've put a lot of heart and sweat and tears into that downtown branch. I had a meeting to talk to them about it. There were a lot of tears, but there was also a lot of nodding heads. They understand what has to happen with the debt.

"So, we'd hate to see it go away," Gates said. "We hope we get a lot of options about this and have some open dialogue with the public. Maybe someone comes out and says, 'maybe we can help you.'"

Metro on 09/02/2019