FOOTBALL

Elliott talks resume

A source said there remains significant ground to cover as talks between the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott continue. The two sides returned to the table over the weekend in the hopes of hammering out an agreement that would get Elliott back on the field for the regular season opener. But the characterization that significant differences exist indicates that Elliott's representatives are still seeking a contract that exceeds Todd Gurley's contract with the L.A. Rams, while the Cowboys are reluctant to scale those heights since Elliott still has two years left on his current contract. The salary question apparently is not so much the issue as the question of guaranteed money. Gurley's salary is $14.3 million, topping the running back list. But he received a $45 million guarantee in the extension he signed last summer.

McCoy joins Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and LeSean McCoy have agreed to a $4 million, 1-year deal to reunite the two-time All-Pro with Coach Andy Reid, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because McCoy still must pass a physical. If completed late Sunday, it would allow McCoy a full week to prepare for the season opener in Jacksonville. McCoy will become the top backup to Damien Williams. McCoy, 31, spent his first six seasons in Philadelphia, four of them under Reid, before spending the past four seasons in Buffalo. The six-time Pro Bowl selection was released Saturday. He ran for 514 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Ex-Hog Allen to Broncos

The Denver Broncos were awarded four players off waivers Sunday, including quarterback Brandon Allen (Arkansas Razorbacks) from the Los Angeles Rams, who will serve as Joe Flacco's backup with rookie Drew Lock out with a sprained right thumb. Also awarded to Denver were tight end Andrew Beck from New England, center Corey Levin from Tennessee and receiver/returner Diontae Spencer from Pittsburgh. Allen, who threw for 162 yards against the Broncos two weeks ago, was one of five players cut by the Rams who were awarded to other teams off waivers Sunday. He should be a quick study in Denver after spending the last two preseasons in Sean McVay's scheme, which shares many core concepts with the system being installed by Broncos new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. Spencer is a four-year veteran of the Canadian Football League who replaces River Cracraft. The 5-foot-8 speedster set career highs in receptions (81), yards receiving (1,007) and touchdowns (7) last summer while playing for Ottawa.

GOLF

Green wins Portland

Australia's Hannah Green overcame a three-shot deficit with a final round 5-under 67 Sunday to win the Portland Classic and deny teenager Yealimi Noh's bid to become the third Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour. Green erased a three-shot deficit with two birdies over the final four holes at Columbia Edgewater Country Club and finished at 21 under. Noh, 18, led by three strokes entering the final round and held the same margin after 14 holes. But she struggled down the stretch and settled for a final-round 71 and 20 under. Brittany Altomoare carded a 69 and finished third at 17 under. Canadian Brooke Henderson (71) and Nasa Hataoka (66) tied for fourth at 15 under.

Short prevails

Wes Short Jr. made a short birdie putt on the final hole to win the Champions Tour's Shaw Charity Classic at Calgary, Alberta, on Sunday. His final-round 4-under 66 gave him a 13-under 267 total, one shot ahead of defending champion Scott McCarron. Second-round leader Steve Flesch shot 69 to fall back into third at 11 under. Joe Durant, Billy Andrade and Tom Byrum finished in a tie for fifth at 9 under.

Soderberg wins playoff

Sebastian Soderberg won a five-man playoff for the European Masters title on Sunday, sinking his birdie putt on the first extra hole when Rory McIlroy and others could not. Soderberg seemed to waste his best chance of victory on the 17th green, three-putting from five feet to fall into a share of the lead at 14 under. The 28-year-old Swede carded a 4-under 66 for a 266 total, alongside his playing partners McIlroy (67) and Lorenzo Gagli (67), and was soon joined by Kalle Samooja (67) and third-round leader Andres Romero (70). Playing the par-4 18th as the first extra hole, Soderberg was the only player to stay on the fairway. Soderberg made his putt from about 8 feet before McIlroy and Samooja missed from closer range.

Lewis leads by 2

Tom Lewis had seven birdies and a bogey on No. 11 for a 66 and a two-stroke lead Sunday heading into the final day of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Newburgh, Ind. Lewis was at 16-under 200. Lanto Griffin (68) was alone in second. Grayson Murray (65), Fabian Gomez (66) and Scottie Scheffler (68) were tied for third at 12 under. Henrik Norlander (68) and Chris Baker (73) were tied for sixth at 11 under.

MOTOR SPORTS

Power wins Portland Grand Prix

PORTLAND, Oregon — Will Power has won the Grand Prix of Portland in a strong day for Team Penske, as Josef Newgarden slightly tightened his grip on the IndyCar championship.

Newgarden started Sunday’s race at Portland International Raceway with a 38-point lead in the standings and had a trouble-free drive around the road course to finish fifth. Although it was two spots behind challenger Alexander Rossi, who finished third, Newgarden goes to the season finale at Laguna Seca with a 41-point lead over Rossi.

Newgarden is seeking his second title in three years.

“I am happy for Will, I wanted Will to win the race,” Newgarden said. “If we weren’t going to win it, then he’s the guy to win and take the points away from somebody else.”

His push might have been clouded if five-time and reigning series champion Scott Dixon did not lose power on pit lane. Dixon had command of the race when his car powered down during a routine stop. His crew had to push him to his stall and replace the battery, and Dixon went from leader to three laps off the pace in a moment. His title hopes — he was fourth among the four drivers mathematically eligible to win the championship — were dashed.

Power moved into the lead after Dixon’s issue and held on for his second victory in three races. “Just so stoked get to victory lane, helps the team, keeps the other guys from getting points,” Power said.

Felix Rosenqvist was second, followed by Rossi, pole-sitter Colton Herta, Newgarden, Spencer Pigot and Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, the final driver in the championship picture.

Pagenaud is now 42 points behind teammate Newgarden. Laguna Seca is worth double points.

