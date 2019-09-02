Six runs in ninth win it for Travs

The Arkansas Travelers scored six runs with two outs in the ninth inning to turn a 7-4 deficit into a 10-7 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday night at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas.

Mike Ahmed led off the ninth with a single to center. After Dom Thompson-Williams struck out and Logan Taylor flied out, Nick Zammarelli pinch hit for Donnie Walton and walked. Jarred Kelenic followed with a three-run home run to right field off Trey Wingenter to tie the game at 7-7.

After Evan White was hit by a pitch, Wingenter was replaced by Jordan Guerrero, who walked Cal Raleigh. A wild pitch by Guerrero moved the runners up a base. Kyle Lewis followed with a double to right-center field to score both to make it 9-7. Jordan Cowan followed with a single to center to score Lewis set the final margin.

Amarillo, which trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, had five home runs in the next three innings to take a 7-2 lead as Owen Miller, Brad Zunica, Taylor Trammell, Luis Torrens and Hudson Potts went deep off Travelers' starter Ian McKinney, who allowed 7 runs on 6 hits in 6 innings.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI AMARILLO AB R H BI

Walton, ss 4 1 2 0 Trammell, cf 3 2 1 2

Zmmarlli, ph 0 1 0 0 Castillo, ss 4 0 0 0

Kelenic, cf 4 2 2 5 Olivares, rf 3 0 0 0

White, 1b 4 1 1 0 Benson, lf 1 0 0 0

Raleigh, c 4 2 1 1 Miller, 3b 4 1 1 2

Lewis, lf 5 1 1 2 Torrens, c 4 1 1 1

Cowan, 2b 5 0 1 1 Potts, 2b 4 1 1 1

Ahmd, 3b-ss 4 1 1 0 Overstreet, dh 4 0 0 0

T.-Williams, rf 4 0 1 0 Zunica, 1b 3 1 1 1

Taylor, dh-3b 4 1 2 1 Reed, lf-rf 3 1 1 0

TOTALS 38 10 12 10 totals 33 7 6 7

Arkansas 000 200 116 -- 10 12 0

Amarillo 000 232 000 -- 7 6 0

LOB -- Arkansas 5. 2B -- Lewis, 3B -- Walton. HR -- Kelenic 2 (5), Taylor (7), Raleigh (6), Miller (13), Zunica (16), Trammell (4), Torrens (15), Potts (16).

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

McKinney 6 6 7 7 0 5

Wilcox W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2

Delaplane 1 0 0 0 0 3

AMARILLO IP H R ER BB SO

Scholtens 6 5 2 2 1 7

Belen 2 3 2 2 0 1

Wingenter L, 0-1 2/3 2 4 4 1 1

Guerrero 1/3 2 2 2 1 0

WP -- Scholtens, Guerrero. HBP -- by Wingenter (White), by McKinney (Trammell). Umpires -- Home: Gorman; First: Carroll; Third: Olson. Time -- 2:56. Attendance -- 7,311.

