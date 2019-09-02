FOOTBALL

Bryant LB commits to Arkansas

University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris added the Hogs' second commitment in three days Sunday when Bryant linebacker Catrell Wallace orally committed.

Morris and his staff landed the commitment of Memphis athlete-receiver Darin Turner on Friday.

Wallace, 6-6, 212 pounds, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Virginia, Houston, Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe.

"It's been a dream for my family and they're a good school, and they have a good athletic program and good academics, and my family wants me to go there and I want to go there," Wallace said. "I love the coaches. They treat me like family."

Wallace recorded 79 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble and 2 pass breakups as a junior while helping the Hornets to the Class 7A state title.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Wallace a 4-star prospect.

Wallace joins Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart and Hazen defensive end Blayne Toll as in-state pledges for the Hogs.

"It's a relief just to be able to know I have my college paid for, and my grandparents don't have to worry about it," Wallace said.

Wallace is the 16th commitment for the Hogs in the 2020 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

MEN'S GOLF

Perico 2nd, Hogs 3rd at Carmel Cup

Julian Perico of the University of Arkansas shot a final-round 67 to finish with a 13-under 203 and finish second at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Perico finished with three rounds in the 60s (68-68-67), and teammate Mason Overstreet finished tied for third with a 11-under 205, helping the Razorbacks finish third with a 1,052 (353-352-347), seven strokes behind winner Texas Tech. Oklahoma was second at 1,051 (349-350-352).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas blanks SEMO

Tori Cannata had two goals and one assist, while Stefani Doyle, Brooke Pirkle and Anna Podojil had one goal each to lead the University of Arkansas (2-1-1) to a 5-0 victory over Southeast Missouri State at the Rebel Classic in Oxford, Miss.

Parker Goins had two assists in the victory.

Katie Lund made one save while recording the shutout for the Razorbacks.

ASU tops UCA

Abigail Glockzin, Haley Husted and Riley Minard scored to lift Arkansas State University (1-1-0) to a 3-1 victory over the University of Central Arkansas (0-2-0) on Sunday in Jonesboro.

Grace Hair scored for Central Arkansas in the 23rd minute.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

