Police investigate reported rape at UA dorm

FAYETTEVILLE — A 19-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student told police she was raped early Monday by an unknown man who entered her campus dorm room, UA police Capt. Gary Crain said.

The student reported the rape at 1:37 a.m., Crain said. The rape is reported to have taken place at Holcombe Hall shortly before that time, Crain said.

The lights were off in the room, and the student did not get a good look at the person who assaulted her, according to an email sent at 6:38 a.m. to alert students and the campus community to the reported sexual assault. The email states the student described the suspect as a white male about 6-foot tall.

Police are conducting interviews and will be reviewing any video that might be available, Crain said. Police are encouraging students to take safety precautions.

"When you're in your room, make sure your door is locked. That's not directly related to this case, just a general safety measure," Crain said.

He said the weekend's football game means residents may have had visitors or guests, and he said investigators are asking residents and others to come forward to police with any information "that makes a person feel uneasy or suspicious."

Counselors at the campus health center are being made available for anyone adversely affected, according to the university.